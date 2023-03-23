After five innings of offensive frustration on Thursday evening, it looked like Sissonville's baseball team found its groove.
It was too little, too late, however.
Sissonville (0-3) entered the bottom of the seventh inning against Chapmanville down 6-2 and stormed back with three runs, but that was all Sissonville mustered as the Tigers (3-0) earned the 6-5 victory at Sissonville High.
Sissonville had plenty of opportunities in the last three innings, but left six men on base in those final three frames.
Sissonville graduated five starting seniors last year and coach Chad Carpenter said lack of experience played a factor in the missed opportunities.
"We're a very inexperienced team at this level," Carpenter said. "We have guys who have played ball their whole life, but not at this level. We're learning and growing. With the last inning, a team could have said, 'Pack it up, let's go home.' But we didn't and that's a good sign. These guys work hard every day and I have full confidence that we're taking steps every day, and come sectional time, we're going to be a whole lot better than what we are now."
Luke Knight had a big night for Chapmanville. He was 2 for 3 with three runs scored. Talan Thompson was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs, and Brody Dalton was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run.
Chapmanville got to Sissonville starter Eli Simonton early with six runs in the first four innings. Knight started the game off with a double in the top of the first. He then stole third and scored on an errant throw into left field.
Later in the inning, Dalton reached on an infield single, stole second and reached third on a groundout. Andrew Farley's RBI single drove in Dalton to make it 2-0 Tigers.
In the top of the second, Eli Surgoine singled and stole second, but was eliminated on a fielders' choice hit into by Braylon Moore. Moore reached first and stole second, and Knight moved him to third with a single.
That set the table for Thompson, who drove in Moore and Knight with a single.
Sissonville got its first run in the bottom of the third. Luke Jordan singled and reached second on a passed ball, which allowed Tristen Portz to drive him in with a single.
Chapmanville got two runs on two hits in response in the top of the fourth.
"They're a great hitting team and it's obvious they spend a lot of time in the offseason," Carpenter said of Chapmanville. "They're experienced."
That was it for the Tiger offense as Chapmanville didn't get a hit for the remainder of the game.
Eli Simonton, who was the losing pitcher, settled in after a shaky start. He went seven innings allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits and struck out five batters.
"When Eli missed a spot here or there, they made us pay for it," Carpenter said. "As the game got further along, Eli started to gain confidence and hit those spots and he made it a lot more difficult for them to push runners across the plate. Fifth, sixth and seventh, he put zeroes up because he made quality pitches in tough counts."
Sissonville, however, scored four runs on four hits in the sixth and seventh innings.
In the bottom of the sixth, Jordan came to the plate with the bases loaded and he represented the tying run, but he grounded the first pitch of the at-bat to first base, where Farley handled it unassisted. Sissonville scratched a run across in the frame and entered the seventh down 6-2.
Simonton led off the bottom of the seventh as Sissonville was three outs away from defeat.
Ian Plumley took the mound in relief for Moore -- who was the winning pitcher as he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and striking out seven -- in the sixth inning.
Plumley had control issues as he hit Eli Simonton with a pitch to start the frame. Then Portz singled to put runners on first and third with one out for Nathaniel Simonton, who drove in Eli Simonton with a single and Portz scored on a wild throw.
The score was 6-4 before Chapmanville knew it and a fielding error allowed Nathaniel Simonton to score from third, making the score 6-5. Sissonville had the tying run at second and the winning run at first, but Farley was brought on to pitch and he slammed the door, striking out Owen Comer to end the game.
Sissonville had 10 total hits while Chapmanville tallied nine.
Chapmanville 6, Sissonville 5
Chapmanville;220;200;0;--;6;9;1
Sissonville;001;001;3;--;5;10;2
Moore, Plumley (6) Farley (7) and Dalton and Thompson (4). E.Simonton and Portz. Top hitters -- Chapmanville: Knight 2-3, double, 3 runs; Thompson 2-3, 3 RBIs; Farley 2-3, RBI. Sissonville: Portz 2-3, 2 runs; Griffith 3-4, RBI.