BECKLEY — It’s shaping up to be quite the season for Charleston Catholic freshman Jonah DiCocco.
A night after shutting down Greater Beckley Christian on two hits and striking out 18, DiCocco had the game-winning hit in the top of the seventh inning as the Irish knocked off the Crusaders 2-1 to capture the Class A Region 3 baseball tournament championship.
As big a hit as that was, it likely would not have occurred if not for a play that occurred before DiCocco’s at bat.
After Luke Blaydes led off the seventh with a double, Gage Tawney laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt, getting Blaydes to third. That drew in the infield and allowed DiCocco’s single to sneak between the shortstop and third baseman to score Blaydes with what proved to be the winning run.
That little bit of small ball was certainly big.
“That was [key],” Charleston Catholic coach Will Bobinger said. “We told Gage that his job is to get him into scoring position so in case we had a fly ball it would bring in the winning run. He came through for us. “
Greater Beckley coach Drew Walker, a Shady Spring graduate who played on three state tournament teams with the Tigers, a team well versed in all aspects of small ball, agreed.
“When I played at Shady Spring, we bunted a lot and that’s a big play,” he said. We want to get to that point where you do those little things that win games.”
Bobinger’s Irish, he said, work a lot of their offense around small ball. In fact, Bobinger said he nearly stayed with the small ball when DiCocco came to the plate.
“The last at-bat, I said, ‘I’m going to bunt you to get that run in,’” Bobinger said. “He said, ‘No, I’ll get a hit.’ So, we went ahead and let him swing. He’s very polished. He plays travel ball for a travel team out of Lexington, Kentucky, and you can just tell by his mannerisms that he is a very, very good ball player. He’s going to have a great career.”
“I knew before the bat that I was going to get the hit, I was going to drive in the winning run,” DiCocco said. “Sometimes you have to have that mentality that you’re going to drive in the winning run. I didn’t want to put it up to a situation, a bunt where it could go wrong, I knew I could hit.”
Greater Beckley (3-27) took the early 1-0 lead in the first when Hunter Crist drew a one-out walk, went to second on a single by Reece Patterson, stole third base and scored when the throw down sailed into left field.
The Irish tied it in the second when Jeff Reynolds led off the inning with a home run to left.
Catholic got a second straight gem on the mound, this one by Gannon Morris, who limited the Crusaders to just three hits and struck out none, including the side in the second and seventh innings. He did not allow a Greater Beckley runner past second base after the first.
“He’s been my number two all year,” Bobinger said. “He’s a very gritty type of pitcher. He doesn’t let anything get by him and he works his tail off trying to be a solid pitcher.”
“Hats off,” Walker said. “We knew that [DiCocco] was their ace, and he is going to have a big career. As for the pitcher we saw tonight, he did a great job, but I felt like it was a pitcher that my guys should have probably took advantage of, but he did a good job keeping us in check.”
Morris also was the benefactor of some good defense, one of them his own play in the fourth when he snagged a line drive right back to the box that looked like it would either pick him off or get into center field for a hit. In the fifth inning, left fielder Josef Brammer ran down a shot to the left-center gap to take extra bases away from Ethan Holstein.
“We had guys in scoring position a few different times,” Walker said. “Reece [Patterson] hit a ball right up the middle and the pitcher catches it — excellent play. Ethan has struggled all season hitting, and he hits a ball to the left-center gap and that left fielder made an awesome running catch. They are a sound team. They don’t make mistakes. We just couldn’t take advantage of anything.”
Reece Patterson also pitched well, going the distance and allowing eight hits but he consistently pitched out of trouble.
For Catholic (16-16), a freshman will lead the Irish into the state tournament next week at Appalachian Power Park.
“He’s having a tremendous year, not only on the mound [where he is now 7-1], he’s got about a .400 batting average and he’s gotten several key hits, extra bases hit and knocked in a few so he has been very sound for us all season,” Bobinger said.
Is any stage too big?
“I guess we are going to find out,” Bobinger said.
“I’m really excited and I’m looking forward to it,” DiCocco said. “I’ve been working hard and I’m ready for it. I’m ready.”