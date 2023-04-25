For the third game in a row, Charleston Catholic's baseball team earned a dominant victory at Bill Mehle Field.
After allowing two runs on two errors in the first inning, the Irish came back with 10 unanswered runs to earn a 10-2 victory over Greater Beckley Christian on Tuesday at Shawnee Sports Complex.
The Irish (20-3) have outscored opponents 20-6 over the past three games.
Gage Tawney had a big night for Catholic as he went 2 of 4 with two home runs (a two-run shot and an inside-the-park grand slam) for six RBIs.
Catholic, which is a strong defensive team, committed a couple of uncharacteristic errors in the top of the first, which allowed the Crusaders (5-15) to take a 2-0 lead. The Irish, however, posted five runs in the bottom of the first to take a 5-2 lead.
Catholic coach Will Bobinger said his team is never out of a game.
"They came out and put up a couple runs, and our guys came in and there was no giving up," Bobinger said. "Right away, we put up a five-spot. The guys are hitting the ball hard and we're focused. The guys didn't let a two-run deficit hurt them any, and they went back to business and did their jobs."
Catholic freshman starting pitcher Xander Allara was dominant after the first inning. From the second through the seventh, Allara allowed just four baserunners. His final line was seven innings pitched with two runs allowed (none earned) on seven hits and he struck out 10 batters.
"He's a freshman and he is a pretty laid-back individual," Bobinger said. "Two runs doesn't bother him. He's focused. He had trouble at the very beginning finding the strike zone. The first batter, he was up. He came out in the second inning and he was down there right in the zone, and they never had a chance to take advantage of his pitch count. He gave up the two runs and a walk in the first inning and still was able to have a complete game. Very efficient."
Allara threw 94 pitches in going the distance.
The Irish tallied just two hits in the five-run fifth as Crusaders starting pitcher Eli Grubb struggled with his location. Grubb issued four walks and hit two batters in the first inning.
Grubb went two-plus innings, allowing five runs (two earned) on three hits. He was also 2 for 3 at the plate.
"Eli has not pitched a whole lot, so I'm trying to get him some work," Greater Beckley Christian coach Drew Walker said. "He doesn't normally walk a lot of people. The hit-by-pitch just kind of happens."
The Crusaders outfield struggled fielding the ball cleanly and that was the most costly mistake of the first inning.
After Gannon Morris hit an RBI triple to give Catholic its first run of the game, Jonah DiCocco and Jeff Reynolds were each hit by a pitch to load the bases for Gage Tawney.
Tawney ripped a base hit through the left side and the ball got by left fielder Landon Rose, allowing Morris Reynolds, DiCocco and Tawney to score for the inside-the-park grand slam.
Tawney's two-run home run in the bottom of the second gave the Irish a 7-2 lead and Catholic scored three runs on three hits in the bottom of the fifth to take the 10-2 win that went final.
Allara retired nine batters in a row to end the game.
"It's always good when you can come out and score a couple of runs early, especially if you're the away team," Walker said. "These guys are hard to score runs on. They play a real clean game the whole time. I knew they were going to hit the ball. We just made a few mistakes. We have a couple freshmen playing. We're just trying to figure out positions and make sure everybody is where they need to be in a couple weeks. We're cleaning it up. It's tough to play from behind. Especially with them."
Charleston Catholic 10, Greater Beckley Christian 2
Greater Beckley Christian;200;000;0;--;2;7;2
Charleston Catholic;520;030;x;--;10;7;2
Grubb, Crist (3) and Patterson. Allara and Ranson. Top hitters -- Greater Beckley: Grubb 2-3. Catholic: Tawney 2-4, 2 HR, 6 RBI; Morris 1-4, 3B, RBI; DiCocco 3B, 2 RBI.