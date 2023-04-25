Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

For the third game in a row, Charleston Catholic's baseball team earned a dominant victory at Bill Mehle Field. 

After allowing two runs on two errors in the first inning, the Irish came back with 10 unanswered runs to earn a 10-2 victory over Greater Beckley Christian on Tuesday at Shawnee Sports Complex.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

