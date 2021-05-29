J.W. Armstrong is an only child but really doesn’t feel like one. And with good reason.
For much of his life, he’s had a brother in Jacob Hufford, his Charleston Catholic baseball teammate, whom he’s known since the age of 3. Now seniors, they’ve been playing on the same teams for 10 years, and as best friends, have been inseparable on and off the field.
“We’ve had a special bond since the beginning,” Hufford said.
They’ve converted that connection into a formidable force on the field, with Armstrong serving as Catholic’s top hitter and Hufford as the team’s ace pitcher. The Irish (19-8), considered a leading contender in Class A, begin sectional play Wednesday as the No. 1 seed in Region 3 Section 2.
Armstrong tops the team in batting average (.462), runs batted in (24), bases on balls (24), on-base percentage (.575) and has rocked a school-record eight triples. He’s also 3-0 as a pitcher, but Hufford (8-1, 2.49 ERA) gets most of the big starting assignments and is second on the squad in hitting (.412) with 22 walks and a .536 on-base percentage. They’re also 1-2 in stolen bases for the Irish — Hufford with 22 and Armstrong with 17.
Veteran Catholic coach Bill Mehle lauds the leadership Armstrong and Hufford have provided for the Irish, who have an eye on the program’s third state title.
“They have exceeded my expectations coming in,” Mehle said, “as to how competitive we’ve become over the course of the season. A lot of that is attributable to their leadership and that of Evan Sayre [another senior]. They’ve been in the lineup since their freshman years themselves, and have a lot of experience and big-game experience to bring to the table.
“They’ve definitely been the engine at the top of the order, the trendsetters. We look to them to communicate to the guys, ‘We can handle their pitching.’ They put balls in play hard at the top of the order, quality at-bats, to let everybody know we can handle their guy, and we’re here to play. Now entering the postseason, we hope their postseason experience will come to bear.”
The friendship between the two started when they were enrolled at the same day-care center at age 3. They then attended preschool and kindergarten together, then both went to Sacred Heart Grade School and Charleston Catholic High School.
Interestingly, they didn’t start out on the same baseball team in Little League, as Hufford played for Charleston Central and Armstrong for Capital Midwestern. Then, as Armstrong tells it, a friend’s father got the idea to put them on the same 9-and-under summer travel team, the West Virginia Crush.
“And that’s all she wrote,” Armstrong said with a chuckle.
They’ve been together on the diamond since then, playing all through middle school and high school, as well as during travel ball seasons. Much of that time they’ve been lined up right alongside each other, with Hufford at shortstop and Armstrong at second base, forming a solid middle-infield combination.
And they not only play a good game, they talk one, too — sometimes much to Mehle’s chagrin.
“When playing middle infield together,” Mehle said, “they keep a running conversation going with one another throughout the game — it drives me nuts, but it seems to keep them focused on the next pitch.”
Armstrong confessed that the interminable chatter can consist of many things — game situations, what one or the other is doing the following weekend, or where they might eat after the game.
“Usually, all of that,” Armstrong said. “Obviously, communicating about the game itself, first off. But if you hear a funny name from the announcer or a funny play happens, we have a similar sense of humor, and we try to lighten the mood. Baseball can be so serious and you get down a lot, so when you have a good play or a good hit, it’s big to take advantage of the positive moment when you have it.”
Hufford also admitted to the gabby habit the pair has developed in a decade of playing together.
“I think me and J.W., we both have similar thinking, similar minds,” he said. “We’re always having fun, always talking to each other on the field, talking about the game, or anything. We’re both super-competitive. We’re probably talking about our players, their players, communicating about the game.”
Armstrong said sometimes Mehle makes sure their chitchat doesn’t carry over into practice.
“In practice, he’ll get annoyed,” Armstrong said, “and he won’t pair us up in a baserunning group or a hitting group.”
It was evident early on in their relationship that Hufford and Armstrong were on the same wavelength.
“I have one vivid memory,” Hufford said, “of when me and J.W. sat across the room from one another in third or fourth grade and the teacher put a question on the board and we had to answer it. It was a simple question, and J.W. and I put down our answers and out of nowhere, we had the exact same answer. There was no way we saw each other’s paper — we sat across the room from each other.”
Armstrong also recalled that early warning sign of their special link.
“The teacher thought we were cheating,” he said, laughing. “We were dumbfounded. We were across the room from each other!
“We have really similar personality types as well. We think the same things about the same situations. It’s really a brotherhood, honestly. Me and Hufford are always together.”
At least until they go off to college, that is. Hufford plans to attend Berea College in Kentucky and Armstrong is bound for Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio — and both intend to continue their playing careers. Just as interesting, both plan to pursue a degree in nursing.
They’ve been apart on the field before. Both players missed their junior seasons when COVID-19 canceled all spring sports after two weeks of preseason practice. Hufford also sat out his entire sophomore season at Catholic with a torn ACL suffered playing basketball. But they remained close, even on the field, as Hufford attended many of the team’s practices and nearly all of its games in that 2019 season, charting pitches from the dugout while wearing his uniform.
“I still felt like I was really part of the team,” Hufford said. “I was engaged and everything. Every game I could go to, I went. I didn’t really feel like I missed anything because I was so involved.”
Armstrong said his bonds with Hufford as a teammate and friend weren’t really tested during that time.
“I would say probably not,” Armstrong said. “When he was hurt, we were still working out together, though not immediately after. Our junior year, we worked out together daily over the summer, especially. Not just lifting weights, but hitting baseballs, all that stuff. It wasn’t too much of an adjustment.
“I’m just glad to have him back out there. I was worried for him because I know how much missing that year [to COVID] meant to me, so I know how it meant more to him.”