Collin Cottrell put together a gem on the mound Monday night.
The Sissonville senior southpaw struck out 12 batters over seven innings, facing one more batter than the minimum, in a one-hit 7-0 win over Wayne at Sissonville High.
"Fastball had a lot of pop, curveball is spinning good, just mixing them in there and getting [batters] confused," Cottrell said.
Cottrell bounced back in a big way after lasting just 21/3 innings in a loss to Herbert Hoover on April 1.
"I usually only have one bad game a year, that was it," Cottrell said.
The offense was also clicking for Sissonville (9-3), especially at the top of the batting order.
Sissonville's first four hitters were a combined 7 for 10 with all seven of the team's hits, five RBIs and five stolen bases.
Leadoff hitter Isaiah Ramsey was 3 for 3 with three stolen bases, three runs scored and three RBIs. Stevie Loftis was 1 for 2 with an RBI. Colton Carpenter was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and Nathaniel Simonton was 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Isaac Chinn got the only hit for Wayne (5-6) with a second-inning single but he was subsequently picked off by Sissonville catcher Tristen Portz.
After Cottrell struck out the side to start the game, Sissonville wasted no time as Ramsey singled on Brayden Jackson's first pitch. Ramsey stole second and was driven in by a Loftis single. Loftis came around to score later in the inning and Sissonville was up 2-0 early.
A couple of errors led to another Sissonville run in the bottom of the second and Carpenter's two-run double in the bottom of the third gave Sissonville a 5-0 lead.
Sissonville added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth on two hits and Cottrell struck out four of six batters faced to end the game.
"Collin had a rough performance the Friday before last at Hoover," Sissonville coach Chad Carpenter said. "I think it humbled him a little bit. His work ethic has been even more positive than what it was before. I think he learned from it."
Jackson was the losing pitcher as he allowed five earned runs in 41/3 innings. Wayne committed three errors.
Sissonville takes on Ravenswood at home at 6 p.m. Tuesday.