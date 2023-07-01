Seldom does the phrase “five-tool player” get thrown around in baseball.
Having speed, power, batting average, fielding ability and arm strength all at once is what most players strive for but few achieve.
In his second year of high school baseball, Charleston Catholic sophomore utility player Jonah DiCocco proved he has five-tool abilities.
DiCocco posted a batting average of .509 with a 1.634 OPS, 12 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 61 RBIs. And he had a 5-1 record on the mound.
For his performance, DiCocco was tabbed as the Gazette-Mail’s All-Kanawha Valley baseball Player of the Year.
DiCocco’s teammate, Xander Allara, earned Rookie of the Year honors as the freshman went 8-0 on the mound with 68 strikeouts and a 1.33 ERA. He also batted .390.
Winfield coach Will Isaacs was named Coach of the Year after he led the Generals to a Class AA state championship.
DiCocco, who is playing for Kentucky Baseball Club 16U this summer, took time out of his packed Friday game schedule for a phone interview.
“I put in a good amount of work this past offseason, but I really have to give it up to God,” DiCocco said. “Secondly, I want to give it up to my teammates for helping me throughout the way. We work out together and stuff like that, and it’s great to have backing like that.”
DiCocco was named All-Kanawha Valley Rookie of the Year last season. He said his offseason workouts propelled him to even more success in his sophomore year.
“Over the winter, I put on over 20 pounds,” DiCocco said. “I was really working on my strength and my pitching mechanics, and it really helped me this season with my pitching velocity. When I made contact last year, they were going for doubles and triples. This year, I was fortunate enough for them to get out of the park. This offseason really helped me with my power and my strength.”
“The work that he put in in the offseason was tremendous,” Catholic coach Will Bobinger said. “He was a great player as a freshman, but when he came out as a sophomore, he was much stronger and much quicker. He hit the ball harder, threw the ball harder. He advanced quite a bit. He showed that on the field.”
An injury kept DiCocco off the mound for some of the season, but Bobinger had no problem inserting him elsewhere in the field. DiCocco played plenty of shortstop and even caught.
“I really think it started with my knowledge of the game with my early coaches,” DiCocco said. “They just put me in all the positions, and I just have the ability now that I can have fun and play all the positions that my team needs me wherever they need me in the field.”
Bobinger said he felt confident with DiCocco wherever he played in the field.
Stories you might like
- WVSWA Class A baseball: 'Helmick' of a season for Tyler senior
- Prep baseball Class AAA state tournament semifinals: Knights fight back
- WVSWA Class AAA All-State baseball: Parity among talent rules in state's largest classification
- WVSWA all-state Class AA baseball: Meadows takes his turn in Shady, family role
“He played middle infield; he could catch and pitch,” Bobinger said. “He could play first base if we needed him to. He was DH if he pitched the day before. We didn’t have to use him in the outfield, but I’m sure he could do that if we needed him to also. All-around great ballplayer. I’m looking forward to next season.”
DiCocco, who helped his team to a Class A state championship in his freshman year, is also looking forward to next season. This year, Catholic lost in the state semifinals to eventual champion Wahama 4-1 in extra innings.
“Seeing the live stream of the game, I still can’t bring myself to watch the whole thing,” DiCocco said. “It hit home with my seniors leaving. I don’t think I’ll ever forget that night. But our team put our best effort towards it, and now we just have to look towards next year and be right back there and get another state championship.”
Twelve other players join DiCocco on the All-Kanawha Valley first team.
George Washington senior Joe Lively hit .392 with an OPS of 1.174 and 21 RBIs as he was the first-team catcher.
There are four infielders on the first team: Buffalo senior Caleb Nutter (.511 average, 45 hits, 32 RBI, five home runs), Catholic sophomore Luke Blaydes (.491 average, 12 doubles, 56 runs), Capital junior Evan Wilson (.522 average, .768 slugging, 38 hits) and St. Albans junior Ayden Youngblood (.406 average, 41 runs, 21 stolen bases).
Sissonville sophomore Eli Simonton and Hurricane senior Damian Witty are the All-Valley first-team outfielders. Simonton posted a .433 average with three home runs and six doubles. Witty hit .409 with four home runs and 21 RBIs.
Four utility players were named to the first team: Winfield senior Dylan Kuhl (8-2 record, 69 innings pitched, .281 average, 34 hits), Hurricane senior Owen Gress (5-2 record, 1.91 ERA, .295 average), DiCocco and St. Albans senior Garrett Comer (8-2, 2.10 ERA, .386 average).
Winfield junior Karson Frye and George Washington junior Bryson Hoff are the first-team pitchers. Frye was 7-4 with 106 strikeouts and a 1.54 ERA in 63 1/3 innings pitched. Hoff posted a 5-1 record with a 2.06 ERA and 78 strikeouts.
Thirteen players are second-teamers.
Charleston Catholic freshman Zaden Ranson is the second-team catcher.
The second-team infield includes Herbert Hoover senior Nate Gurski, George Washington freshman Chuck Kelley, George Washington freshman Eli Smith and Herbert Hoover junior Colin Lindsay.
The two outfielders are from Charleston Catholic in senior Gannon Morris and junior Gage Tawney.
Four utility players are on the second team in Hurricane senior Reece Sutphin, St. Albans freshman Tristan Harless, Hurricane senior Dylan Bell and Winfield senior Maddox Shafer.
The two second-team pitchers are Nitro freshman Luke Gordon and Winfield freshman Blake Withrow.