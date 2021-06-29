Team records
|Pos--School
|W-L
|Pct.
|1. Hurricane
|33-2
|.943
|2. Sissonville
|20-6
|.769
|3. St. Albans
|25-8
|.758
|4. Charleston Catholic
|25-11
|.694
|5. Buffalo
|17-9
|.654
|6. Herbert Hoover
|20-14
|.588
|7. George Washington
|18-17
|.514
|8. Nitro
|14-14
|.500
|8. Winfield
|14-14
|.500
|10. Riverside
|8-17
|.320
|11. Capital
|8-18
|.308
|12. South Charleston
|4-17
|.191
|13. Poca
|3-18
|.143
HITTING
Batting average (minimum 25 hits)
|Player, School
|AB
|Hits
|Average
|Damian Witty, Hurr.
|66
|34
|.515
|Isaac McCallister, GW
|75
|38
|.507
|Drew Whitman, SA
|83
|39
|.470
|Ethan Spolarich, Hurr.
|111
|52
|.468
|Tyson Burke, SA
|107
|50
|.467
|Cam Carney, Hurr.
|66
|30
|.455
|Caleb Nutter, Buff.
|72
|32
|.444
|J.W. Armstrong, CC
|106
|47
|.443
|Joel Gardner, Hurr.
|84
|37
|.440
|Brady Williams, SA
|62
|26
|.419
|Will Campbell, SA
|89
|37
|.416
|Trent Short, SA
|91
|37
|.407
|Grant Fenwick, GW
|96
|39
|.406
|Peyton Stover, Win.
|94
|38
|.404
|Brayden Rollyson, HH
|82
|33
|.402
|Andrew Scarberry, Nit.
|83
|33
|.398
|Matthew Toops, HH
|101
|40
|.396
|Cameron Reed, GW
|115
|45
|.391
|Liam McGinley, CC
|77
|30
|.390
|Jacob Hufford, CC
|114
|44
|.386
|Bryson Rigney, Hurr.
|91
|35
|.385
|Garrett Comer, SA
|108
|41
|.380
|Thomas Rennie, CC
|119
|45
|.378
|Hagen Summers, Nit.
|93
|35
|.376
|Cameron Kirsch, Cap.
|75
|28
|.373
|Levi Tinsley, Sisson.
|86
|32
|.372
|Carson McCoy, SA
|101
|37
|.366
|Tyler Anderson, Nit.
|90
|32
|.356
|Luka Moore, Hurricane
|79
|28
|.354
|D. Whittington, Buff.
|71
|25
|.352
|Quarrier Phillips, Hurr.
|94
|33
|.351
HOME RUNS
6 -- Joel Gardner, Hurricane
5 -- Nick Grayam, Hoover
4 -- Will Ellis, GW; Luka Moore, Hurricane; Damian Witty, Hurricane
3 -- Garrett Comer, SA; Isaac Hamrick, GW
2 -- J.W. Armstrong, Catholic; Tanner Bondurant, Riverside; Will Campbell, SA; Ryan Elkins, Hoover; Isaac McCallister, GW; Carson McCoy, SA; Toby Payne, Poca; Tucker Purdy, Hoover; Bryson Rigney, Hurricane; Brayden Rollyson, Hoover; Trent Short, SA; Matthew Toops, Hoover; Peyton Stover, Winfield; Brady Williams, SA
RUNS BATTED IN
40 -- Garrett Comer, SA; Thomas Rennie, Catholic
39 -- Joel Gardner, Hurricane
38 -- Tyson Burke, SA
36 -- Luka Moore, Hurricane
32 -- J.W. Armstrong, Catholic; Trent Short, SA
31 -- Bryson Rigney, Hurricane; Ethan Spolarich, Hurricane
28 -- Michael Ferrell, Catholic; Evan Sayre, Catholic; Andrew Scarberry, Nitro
27 -- Brogan Brown, Hurricane; Will Campbell, SA
26 -- Ryan Elkins, Hoover; Isaac Hamrick, GW; Damian Witty, Hurricane
25 -- Kyle Gill, Nitro; Quarrier Phillips, Hurricane; Matthew Toops, Hoover
24 -- Gannon Morris, Catholic; Gage Tawney, Catholic
23 -- Dylan Kuhl, Winfield; Kam Snyder, GW
STOLEN BASES
33 -- Carson McCoy, SA
31 -- Peyton Stover, Winfield
30 -- Grant Fenwick, GW
27 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic
24 -- Kam Snyder, GW
23 -- J.W. Armstrong, Catholic; Evan Sayre, Catholic
22 -- Drew Whitman, SA
21 -- Tyson Burke, SA; Cam Carney, Hurricane; Cameron Reed, GW
19 -- Ethan Spolarich, Hurricane
18 -- Isaac McCallister, GW; Isaiah Ramsey, Sissonville
17 -- Brogan Brown, Hurricane; Dylan Griffith, Sissonville; Liam McGinley, Catholic
16 -- Gannon Morris, Catholic; Levi Tinsley, Sissonville; David Whittington, Buffalo
15 -- Brycen Brown, Winfield; Jaxson Cunningham, Winfield; Will Ellis, GW; Quarrier Phillips, Hurricane
14 -- Rece Amburgey, Winfield; Gage Tawney, Catholic
PITCHING
WINS
12-3 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic
9-0 -- Ismael Borrero, Hurricane
8-2 -- Colten Carpenter, Sissonville
7-1 -- Will Campbell, SA
7-2 -- Jacob Painter, Buffalo
6-0 -- Joel Gardner, Hurricane; Bryson Rigney, Hurricane
6-2 -- Evan Sayre, Catholic; Matthew Toops, Hoover
6-3 -- Ryan Beasley, Hoover
5-0 -- Evan Wilson, Capital
5-1 -- Will Bright, Hoover
5-2 -- Collin Cottrell, Sissonville; Isaiah Ramsey, Sissonville; Noah Reed, Nitro
5-4 -- Tyson Burke, SA
4-1 -- Brett Bumgarner, Winfield
4-2 -- Tanner Bondurant, Riverside; Garrett Comer, SA; Caleb Nutter, Buffalo
4-3 -- Blaine Dettinger, GW
STRIKEOUTS
81 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic (79 IP)
80 -- Collin Cottrell, Sissonville (551/3 IP)
76 -- Ryan Beasley, Hoover (601/3 IP)
64 -- Jakob Smith, Buffalo (44 IP)
61 -- Jacob Painter, Buffalo (431/3 IP)
56 -- Will Bright, Hoover (41 IP)
51 -- Garrett Comer, SA (63 IP); Andrew Scarberry, Nitro (562/3 IP)
50 -- Joel Gardner, Hurricane (35 IP); Matthew Toops, Hoover (472/3 IP)
49 -- Isaiah Ramsey, Sissonville (432/3 IP)
48 -- Alex Wilson, Riverside (31 IP)
47 -- Colten Carpenter, Sissonville (53 IP)
46 -- Ismael Borrero, Hurricane (551/3 IP)
43 -- Cameron Reed, GW (351/3 IP)
42 -- Caleb Nutter, Buffalo (30 IP)
41 -- Evan Wilson, Capital (41 IP)
39 -- Noah Reed, Nitro (381/3 IP); Hagen Summers, Nitro (401/3 IP)
38 -- Peyton Stover, Winfield (39 IP)
37 -- Owen Moore, Capital (382/3 IP)
36 -- Dustin Johnson, SC (292/3 IP)
35 -- Tyson Burke, SA (451/3 IP); Eli Ellis, GW (291/3 IP)
EARNED RUN AVERAGE
(Minimum 30 innings pitched)
0.68 -- Evan Wilson, Capital (41 IP)
0.76 -- Collin Cottrell, Sissonville (551/3 IP)
1.20 -- Joel Gardner, Hurricane (35 IP)
1.22 -- Bryson Rigney, Hurricane (341/3 IP)
1.75 -- Colten Carpenter, Sissonville (60 IP)
1.84 -- Will Campbell, SA (341/3 IP)
1.90 -- Ismael Borrero, Hurricane (551/3 IP)
1.91 -- Jakob Smith, Buffalo (44 IP)
2.01 -- Noah Reed, Nitro (381/3 IP)
2.20 -- Ryan Beasley, Hoover (601/3 IP)
2.26 -- Jacob Painter, Buffalo (431/3 IP)
2.35 -- Matthew Toops, Hoover (472/3 IP)
2.39 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic (79 IP)
2.55 -- Isaac McCallister, GW (352/3 IP)
2.59 -- Evan Sayre, Catholic (46 IP)
2.60 -- Tanner Bondurant, Riverside (401/3 IP)
2.87 -- Peyton Stover, Winfield (39 IP)