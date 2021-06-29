The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Hurricane runners
Hurricane’s Cam Carney (front) and Ethan Spolarich both ranked among the Kanawha Valley’s leading batters and base stealers this season.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

Team records

Pos--School W-L Pct.
1. Hurricane 33-2 .943
2. Sissonville 20-6 .769
3. St. Albans 25-8 .758
4. Charleston Catholic 25-11 .694
5. Buffalo 17-9 .654
6. Herbert Hoover 20-14 .588
7. George Washington 18-17 .514
8. Nitro 14-14 .500
8. Winfield 14-14 .500
10. Riverside 8-17 .320
11. Capital 8-18 .308
12. South Charleston 4-17 .191
13. Poca 3-18 .143

HITTING

Batting average (minimum 25 hits)

Player, School AB Hits Average
Damian Witty, Hurr. 66 34 .515
Isaac McCallister, GW 75 38 .507
Drew Whitman, SA 83 39 .470
Ethan Spolarich, Hurr. 111 52 .468
Tyson Burke, SA 107 50 .467
Cam Carney, Hurr. 66 30 .455
Caleb Nutter, Buff. 72 32 .444
J.W. Armstrong, CC 106 47 .443
Joel Gardner, Hurr. 84 37 .440
Brady Williams, SA 62 26 .419
Will Campbell, SA 89 37 .416
Trent Short, SA 91 37 .407
Grant Fenwick, GW 96 39 .406
Peyton Stover, Win. 94 38 .404
Brayden Rollyson, HH 82 33 .402
Andrew Scarberry, Nit. 83 33 .398
Matthew Toops, HH 101 40 .396
Cameron Reed, GW 115 45 .391
Liam McGinley, CC 77 30 .390
Jacob Hufford, CC 114 44 .386
Bryson Rigney, Hurr. 91 35 .385
Garrett Comer, SA 108 41 .380
Thomas Rennie, CC 119 45 .378
Hagen Summers, Nit. 93 35 .376
Cameron Kirsch, Cap. 75 28 .373
Levi Tinsley, Sisson. 86 32 .372
Carson McCoy, SA 101 37 .366
Tyler Anderson, Nit. 90 32 .356
Luka Moore, Hurricane 79 28 .354
D. Whittington, Buff. 71 25 .352
Quarrier Phillips, Hurr. 94 33 .351

HOME RUNS

6 -- Joel Gardner, Hurricane

5 -- Nick Grayam, Hoover

4 -- Will Ellis, GW; Luka Moore, Hurricane; Damian Witty, Hurricane

3 -- Garrett Comer, SA; Isaac Hamrick, GW

2 -- J.W. Armstrong, Catholic; Tanner Bondurant, Riverside; Will Campbell, SA; Ryan Elkins, Hoover; Isaac McCallister, GW; Carson McCoy, SA; Toby Payne, Poca; Tucker Purdy, Hoover; Bryson Rigney, Hurricane; Brayden Rollyson, Hoover; Trent Short, SA; Matthew Toops, Hoover; Peyton Stover, Winfield; Brady Williams, SA

RUNS BATTED IN

40 -- Garrett Comer, SA; Thomas Rennie, Catholic

39 -- Joel Gardner, Hurricane

38 -- Tyson Burke, SA

36 -- Luka Moore, Hurricane

32 -- J.W. Armstrong, Catholic; Trent Short, SA

31 -- Bryson Rigney, Hurricane; Ethan Spolarich, Hurricane

28 -- Michael Ferrell, Catholic; Evan Sayre, Catholic; Andrew Scarberry, Nitro

27 -- Brogan Brown, Hurricane; Will Campbell, SA

26 -- Ryan Elkins, Hoover; Isaac Hamrick, GW; Damian Witty, Hurricane

25 -- Kyle Gill, Nitro; Quarrier Phillips, Hurricane; Matthew Toops, Hoover

24 -- Gannon Morris, Catholic; Gage Tawney, Catholic

23 -- Dylan Kuhl, Winfield; Kam Snyder, GW

STOLEN BASES

33 -- Carson McCoy, SA

31 -- Peyton Stover, Winfield

30 -- Grant Fenwick, GW

27 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic

24 -- Kam Snyder, GW

23 -- J.W. Armstrong, Catholic; Evan Sayre, Catholic

22 -- Drew Whitman, SA

21 -- Tyson Burke, SA; Cam Carney, Hurricane; Cameron Reed, GW

19 -- Ethan Spolarich, Hurricane

18 -- Isaac McCallister, GW; Isaiah Ramsey, Sissonville

17 -- Brogan Brown, Hurricane; Dylan Griffith, Sissonville; Liam McGinley, Catholic

16 -- Gannon Morris, Catholic; Levi Tinsley, Sissonville; David Whittington, Buffalo

15 -- Brycen Brown, Winfield; Jaxson Cunningham, Winfield; Will Ellis, GW; Quarrier Phillips, Hurricane

14 -- Rece Amburgey, Winfield; Gage Tawney, Catholic

PITCHING

WINS

12-3 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic

9-0 -- Ismael Borrero, Hurricane

8-2 -- Colten Carpenter, Sissonville

7-1 -- Will Campbell, SA

7-2 -- Jacob Painter, Buffalo

6-0 -- Joel Gardner, Hurricane; Bryson Rigney, Hurricane

6-2 -- Evan Sayre, Catholic; Matthew Toops, Hoover

6-3 -- Ryan Beasley, Hoover

5-0 -- Evan Wilson, Capital

5-1 -- Will Bright, Hoover

5-2 -- Collin Cottrell, Sissonville; Isaiah Ramsey, Sissonville; Noah Reed, Nitro

5-4 -- Tyson Burke, SA

4-1 -- Brett Bumgarner, Winfield

4-2 -- Tanner Bondurant, Riverside; Garrett Comer, SA; Caleb Nutter, Buffalo

4-3 -- Blaine Dettinger, GW

STRIKEOUTS

81 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic (79 IP)

80 -- Collin Cottrell, Sissonville (551/3 IP)

76 -- Ryan Beasley, Hoover (601/3 IP)

64 -- Jakob Smith, Buffalo (44 IP)

61 -- Jacob Painter, Buffalo (431/3 IP)

56 -- Will Bright, Hoover (41 IP)

51 -- Garrett Comer, SA (63 IP); Andrew Scarberry, Nitro (562/3 IP)

50 -- Joel Gardner, Hurricane (35 IP); Matthew Toops, Hoover (472/3 IP)

49 -- Isaiah Ramsey, Sissonville (432/3 IP)

48 -- Alex Wilson, Riverside (31 IP)

47 -- Colten Carpenter, Sissonville (53 IP)

46 -- Ismael Borrero, Hurricane (551/3 IP)

43 -- Cameron Reed, GW (351/3 IP)

42 -- Caleb Nutter, Buffalo (30 IP)

41 -- Evan Wilson, Capital (41 IP)

39 -- Noah Reed, Nitro (381/3 IP); Hagen Summers, Nitro (401/3 IP)

38 -- Peyton Stover, Winfield (39 IP)

37 -- Owen Moore, Capital (382/3 IP)

36 -- Dustin Johnson, SC (292/3 IP)

35 -- Tyson Burke, SA (451/3 IP); Eli Ellis, GW (291/3 IP)

EARNED RUN AVERAGE

(Minimum 30 innings pitched)

0.68 -- Evan Wilson, Capital (41 IP)

0.76 -- Collin Cottrell, Sissonville (551/3 IP)

1.20 -- Joel Gardner, Hurricane (35 IP)

1.22 -- Bryson Rigney, Hurricane (341/3 IP)

1.75 -- Colten Carpenter, Sissonville (60 IP)

1.84 -- Will Campbell, SA (341/3 IP)

1.90 -- Ismael Borrero, Hurricane (551/3 IP)

1.91 -- Jakob Smith, Buffalo (44 IP)

2.01 -- Noah Reed, Nitro (381/3 IP)

2.20 -- Ryan Beasley, Hoover (601/3 IP)

2.26 -- Jacob Painter, Buffalo (431/3 IP)

2.35 -- Matthew Toops, Hoover (472/3 IP)

2.39 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic (79 IP)

2.55 -- Isaac McCallister, GW (352/3 IP)

2.59 -- Evan Sayre, Catholic (46 IP)

2.60 -- Tanner Bondurant, Riverside (401/3 IP)

2.87 -- Peyton Stover, Winfield (39 IP)

