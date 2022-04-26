In a game where both teams' pitching staffs combined to allow 20 walks, it was only a matter of time before one team put up a big inning.
That was the case on Tuesday night in George Washington's 9-6 win over Capital at George Washington High.
The Patriots scored six runs off three Capital fourth-inning walks and came away with a 9-6 win to improve to 9-14.
It wasn't a particularly well-played game for either side. George Washington's pitchers walked 10 batters and Capital (9-10) walked 10. The Cougars also committed five errors.
Despite the 15 runs scored, the teams combined for only seven hits (Capital four, George Washington three).
"Disappointing leaving nine guys on base," George Washington coach Mike Davis said. "We had one inning with [runners on second and third] nobody out and we couldn't get a guy in. We couldn't bear down and get the guy in. Just get one of those guys in. I thought our at-bats were good. Their [pitcher] did a nice job."
That pitcher was Capital's Johnny Kirkpatrick, who went four innings, allowing nine runs (six earned) in the loss.
GW starter Cameron Reed went 41/3 innings, allowing five earned runs in the no-decision.
Reed walked the first two batters of the game but came back to strike out the next three in the top of the first.
In the bottom of the first, GW's Jaden Anderson walked and Isaac McCallister reached on an error by the Capital shortstop. They advanced to second and third on a wild pitch and Kam Snyder came to the plate. Snyder grounded to shortstop but the throw was dropped by first baseman Alex Brogan and Anderson and McCallister both scored on the play.
Capital answered immediately in the top of the second. Reed got the first two outs but he was bitten by the walk bug as he walked the next two batters for Capital leadoff hitter Cameron Kirsch, who doubled to left and drove in two runners to tie the game. Matthew Kuhns then drove Kirsch in with a single and the Cougars had a 3-2 lead.
In the bottom of the second, Tyler Smith hit a leadoff double and Reed helped himself by driving Smith in with a single to tie the game.
The third inning went scoreless and Capital couldn't score in the top of the fourth.
The game was tied at 3 when George Washington broke things open.
It started with a leadoff walk to Joe Lively and Bryson Hoff reached first on a fielding error by Kirkpatrick, which allowed Lively to move to third. Reed walked to load the bases and Anderson was hit by a pitch to make the score 4-3.
McCallister was then walked to make it 5-3. Snyder then hit a ball to the second baseman who made an error and a throwing error and two more runs scored on the play to make it 7-3. GW added two more runs in the frame and had a 9-3 lead. The Patriots scored all six runs in the inning without recording a hit.
Capital had an answer as Reed walked three batters in the top of the fifth to load the bases and he was pulled for Anderson in relief. Anderson walked a batter in but held Capital to just two runs in the inning and it was 9-5 going into the sixth.
The Cougars added a run on a walk, wild pitch and a Kirsch single in the top of the sixth, but that was all and the Patriots came away with the win.
"That's big for us," Davis said of holding off the Capital rally. "We've faltered. We had had the lead [in games past]. That's big for us. Jaden had a tough outing on Saturday and he came in and closed the door today."
For Capital, Kirsch was the big hitter as he went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
For GW, Reed was 1 for 3 with an RBI and Snyder was 1 for 4 with three RBIs.