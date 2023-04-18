George Washington's baseball team didn't let an early St. Albans 4-1 lead faze it at home on Tuesday.
The Patriots allowed two runs in the top of the first and two in the top of the second, but erupted for four in the bottom of the second to take a lead they never surrendered as GW went on to defeat the Red Dragons 9-6 at George Washington High.
GW (12-3) started the season 0-2 but has since won 12 of its last 13 contests and is on a nine-game winning streak. St. Albans moved to 12-9.
"We've shown fight all year," GW coach Mike Davis said. "They're gritty. They're the most mentally tough team I have had at this point in the season. We've had good teams make deep runs. We have everything right in front of it. It kind of felt like we've been overlooked a little bit."
The scoring started in the top of the first when Aiden Youngblood led off the game with a double and was driven in by Michael Hindman. Gavin Comer then drove in Hindman with a single and the Red Dragons had an early 2-0 lead.
Eli Dawson and the Patriots responded in the bottom of the first as Dawson singled and was driven in by Chuck Kelley's RBI single.
St. Albans added two runs on two hits in the top of the second to make the score 4-1, but GW once again responded in the bottom of the second.
GW quickly got to St. Albans starting pitcher Garret Comer, who survived just one-plus innings, allowing four runs on five hits, and Bryce Eggleston came on in relief in the bottom of the second.
The Patriots scored four runs in the bottom of the second on two hits and a St. Albans error. GW sent eight batters to the plate in the frame.
St. Albans coach Rick Whitman wasn't discouraged by the loss but said the big number in the bottom of the second doomed his team.
"We just gave up the big inning," Whitman said. "We have to stay away from the crooked number. We had the one inning where they had the leadoff hit and we walk a guy and hit a guy. They made us pay for it, but other than that, if we stay away from the big inning, it's a ball game."
After St. Albans scored four runs in the first two innings, GW starting pitcher Bryson Hoff settled down, facing the minimum in the third and fourth. Hoff allowed a run in the fifth and a run in the sixth, but went the distance as GW's offense did enough to allow him to work with the lead from the second inning on.
That offense was further fueled by a Joe Lively two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to give GW a 7-4 lead.
Hoff allowed six runs on nine hits and struck out seven batters over seven innings.
"I don't think he had his best stuff tonight, but he's a bulldog," Davis said of Hoff. "He's going to fight for you. Take out those first two innings, he was pretty close to shut-down for the rest of the game. And our defense needed to settle in behind him, and they made the plays late in the game."
GW made two costly errors early, but St. Albans had one in the bottom of the sixth inning that led GW to plate two two-out runs. Those two runs gave the Patriots a 9-6 lead and Hoff pitched a perfect frame to close out the game.
The Patriots next take on Cabell Midland on Thursday at home, while St. Albans was set for a Wednesday home matchup against Woodrow Wilson.