Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

George Washington's baseball team didn't let an early St. Albans 4-1 lead faze it at home on Tuesday. 

The Patriots allowed two runs in the top of the first and two runs in the top of the second, but erupted for five runs in the bottom of the second to take a lead they never surrendered as GW downed the Red Dragons 9-6 at George Washington High. 

Stories you might like

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags