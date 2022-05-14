It wasn’t enough for George Washington to simply wrap up its first sectional baseball championship in 14 years. No, the Patriots had to pull it off in dramatic, memorable fashion.
Joe Lively blasted a three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to break a 10-all tie as GW posted a rally for the ages at Loftis Field Saturday afternoon, culminating in a 13-10 victory against St. Albans for the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 title.
The Patriots (16-15) advance to the best-of-three Region 3 series against Greenbrier East, and will host the first game on Monday, May 23. It’s their first regional appearance since 2008.
GW, with no losses in the double-elimination tournament, looked down and out Saturday, trailing 9-3 after five innings, which seemed to indicate a decisive game for the sectional crown was going to be played Monday at SA. But the Patriots had other ideas, scoring four runs in the sixth and six more in the seventh against one of the state’s top AAA programs over the last decade.
“I think we’ve been through these battles enough to know that when you come down here, nothing’s going to be easy,’’ said GW coach Mike Davis. “Really, it’s all to our seniors -- all of the credit.
“There was a point in time in that game where we were on the brink of collapse, and they held it together. And you play, play -- they played all seven innings. And that’s what we’ve been looking for all year. We were just able to get the timely hit. Joe hit that home run that was unbelievable. Just can’t say enough about their mental toughness. You don’t win a game like that if you’re not mentally tough, going up against these guys.’’
GW started to make the dream reality by plating four runs in the top of the sixth to shave its deficit to 9-7. The key blow in that inning was a two-run double from Isaac McCallister, who wound up as the winning pitcher in relief.
McCallister came on in the third and worked five innings, allowing just one run to SA over the final four innings to allow GW the chance to manufacture its rally.
Still, the odds weren’t with the Patriots as they came to bat in the top of the seventh, down 10-7.
McCallister doubled home a run to make it 10-8 and three batters later, Abe Fenwick ripped a single to deep right that scored two runs and tied the game. When Lively stepped to the plate against reliever Garrett Comer with runners at first and third, there were two outs.
Lively, one of GW’s hottest hitters the last 10 days, said he liked the matchup.
“I knew he was going to pitch me tough,’’ Lively said, “so I was trying to be patient. I got it to a full count and I knew he had to throw a strike, so I was sitting there waiting on it.
“To be honest, we played them in the first round and I hit one out off [Comer], so I came out and that’s what I was trying to do, and it just happened.’’
Lively’s blast to left cleared the bases and served as the final knockout punch in a game that had all sorts of momentum swings. St. Albans (22-8), the state champ in 2017 and 2019, went quietly in the bottom of the seventh against McCallister, lofting three fly ball outs. It marked the only 1-2-3 inning of the entire contest.
“It’s just a different feeling,’’ Lively said. “Everybody in the Valley was counting us out, and we had a little bit of a disappointing season, but we’re coming back hot at the right time. It feels amazing.’’
Five different Patriots turned in multiple hits, led by McCallister (3 for 4, two doubles, three RBIs), Lively (2 for 3, four RBIs), Fenwick (2 for 3, two RBIs), Cameron Reed (2 for 4, double) and Bryson Hoff (2 for 5, double).
St. Albans was outhit 15-8, with Carson McCoy (2 for 4, two RBIs) and Aiden Youngblood (2 for 3, two RBIs) accounting for half the Red Dragons’ hits.
Rick Whitman, SA’s coach, realized that his team frittered away a golden opportunity to force a decisive game for the sectional title.
“When you’re up like that,’’ Whitman said, “in an elimination game for us, you’ve got to put your foot on their throat and bury them, and we didn’t do that. You’ve got to finish, and we just didn’t play well enough to beat them. Tip your hats to them for not laying down and quitting. At the end, they wanted it more than us. We ran out of gas there for some reason.
“We had a few opportunities to add onto our lead and didn’t. The next thing you know, they chipped away and battled and had two big innings at the end. You can’t give up 10 runs the last two innings. We just weren’t tough enough.’’
The unlikely ending was just par for the course on a day when strange things kept happening in the three-hour-plus marathon.
Two routine fly balls were lost in the midday sun, one by each team, there was a five-minute delay to eject a fan from the premises and GW failed to score in the fifth despite having three hits along with an SA error. The Dragons committed five errors in all.