It's been a long time since George Washington made an appearance in the West Virginia State baseball tournament.
Fourteen years, to be exact.
The Patriots are back in it in 2022, though, as they swept Greenbrier East in their regional to earn their first Class AAA state tournament appearance since 2008.
GW (20-15) is the No. 4 seed and will face No. 1 Jefferson (33-4) in the first Class AAA semifinal at 5 p.m. Friday at Appalachian Power Park.
Also taking part in the Class AAA tournament is No. 2 Hurricane (32-4), which will take on No. 3 Bridgeport (34-5) 50 minutes after the conclusion of the George Washington-Jefferson semifinal. Semifinal winners will play on Saturday afternoon for the state championship.
"We're obviously extremely grateful for the opportunity to be on the state stage with really three blue bloods," GW coach Mike Davis said, noting that state tournament regulars Hurricane, Jefferson and defending state champion Bridgeport are part of the AAA field. "We want to go in there and continue to be playing the type of baseball that they've been playing. I think our boys understand that. I think their demeanors have been really, really good.
"Obviously it's my first time there so you're kind of watching and seeing what morale is like. But I think we've been really, really good, really locked in, focused. I'm pleased with them."
Jefferson is a formidable opponent and, unlike Davis, this is not coach John Lowery's first state tournament rodeo. Far from it. The Cougars have won 12 state championships under Lowery (1980, 1988, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1998, 1999, 2005, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2016.)
Davis understands the strength of his opponent.
"Obviously [senior pitcher and infielder Griffin] Horowicz is the one kid in their lineup that I know we don't want to let hurt us. We played them last year in the McDonald's Baseball Classic. They walked off on us 2-1 in nine innings."
Horowicz has an ERA of 0.48 over 43.1 innings pitched and has 43 strikeouts. He's also hit three home runs. Senior outfielder Connor Bailey is hitting .390 and senior infielder Noah Carter has an on-base percentage of .539.
For GW, senior utility player Isaac McCallister is hitting .472 with a .545 OBP, 46 RBIs and 24 stolen bases. Senior outfielder Jaeden Anderson is hitting .405 with five home runs, 46 RBIs and 45 runs. Senior second baseman and pitcher Cam Reed has a .403 batting average with 21 RBIs and 43 runs.
Davis talked about what his team has to do in order to compose itself on the big stage against a team that has been there many times before.
"They're there year in and year out," he said of the Cougars. "That's where we want our program to be. [I'm grateful] from a coaching perspective to coach against John Lowery, who is a legend in our state. It's just baseball. When you get in between the lines, all that's left to do is just go play. It's just a baseball game. We need to continue to do good things and just play baseball such as we've been doing that got us to this point."