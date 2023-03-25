It seemed like George Washington's baseball team had pent-up frustration after dropping its first two games of the season.
The Patriots got rid of some of that frustration on a windy Saturday afternoon as they tallied 11 hits to down Bexley (Ohio) 10-3 at George Washington High.
George Washington (1-2) scored in every frame it batted in other than the sixth while three Patriots pitchers struck out 13 Lions (0-1), holding them to five hits.
GW dropped its first contest to Spring Valley 7-5 on Wednesday before falling at Buffalo 4-1 on Thursday.
"We started the week on a really emotional game and I thought we played fairly well against Spring Valley for our first game," GW coach Mike Davis said. "Playing six underclassmen, we go and lay an egg at Buffalo. We really had to challenge them, and I wanted to see how they were going to respond to being challenged."
Freshman Eli Smith got the start on the mound for the Patriots and went three innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits. He struck out six batters. Smith also went 2 for 4 with his first career home run and two RBIs.
"I can't say enough about his performance, both on the mound and at the plate," Davis said. "I can't say he's the best freshman I've ever had. I've coached a lot of good ones. But he's so far right up there with the best that I've coached."
Abe Fenwick had a big day in the three-hole. He was 3 for 4 with a triple, double and single and drove in a team-high three RBIs. He got the scoring going in the bottom of the first with an RBI triple to drive in Bryson Hoff.
Joe Lively's RBI double knocked in Fenwick and the Patriots led 2-0 after the first inning.
In the the top of the second, Bexley scratched across a run as Jonathan Spiess scored on Marshall Newman's RBI double.
GW got the run right back in the bottom of the second. Hunter Stewart singled with one out, advanced to second on a wild pitch and stole third. Eli Dawson drove Stewart in with a double, giving GW a 3-1 lead.
The Lions' John Westman answered with a run he manufactured nearly on his own. Westman singled, advanced to second on a throwing error, stole third and scored on a wild pitch. The score was 3-2 heading into the bottom of the third.
In that frame, Lively and Smith hit back-to-back no-doubters way over the left-field fence, giving the Patriots a 5-2 lead. Lively finished the game 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
After Bexley starter Josiah Old finished the third inning, his day was done with five earned runs on seven hits and seven strikeouts.
That made way for Starford Brandt, who came on in relief in the bottom of the fourth. He walked the bases loaded for Fenwick, who hit a liner that struck Brandt in the head. One run scored before the ball was ruled dead. Brandt walked off the field under his own power.
Noah James came on in relief with the bases loaded and no one out. He got two strikeouts, but a subsequent fielding error and Cole Ellis' RBI single gave the Patriots two more runs before James got the third out. GW sent nine batters to the plate in the fourth and scored three runs on one hit.
The Patriots added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 10-2 lead.
Dawson, who came on in relief for Smith in the top of the fourth, went three innings, allowing no runs on three hits. He struck out five batters and walked none.
Bexley scored a late run with two outs in the top of the seventh, but freshman Slade Barton got the final three outs on the mound.
"Our approach was really good today," Davis said. "That's another thing early in the year that we're looking at, is how our approach is at the plate, and they were tremendous today. That first [pitcher] was good. We're playing a team out of Columbus, so you have some good schools and good baseball up there. Any time you can get a good win early in the year against a school from Columbus like that, we're pleased with that. Hat's off to them. They put some pressure on us."
GW pitchers walked three batters, while Bexley pitchers issued seven free passes.
George Washington 10, Bexley (Ohio) 3
Bexley;011;000;1;--;3;5;1
George Washington;212;320;x;--;10;11;2
Old, Brandt (4), James (4), Benson (5), Hagely (6) and Westman and Guttman (7). Smith, Dawson (4), Barton (7) and Lively. Top hitters -- Bexley: Newman 3-3, double, RBI. George Washington: Dawson 1-3, RBI; Hoff 1-2, 3 runs; Fenwick 3-4, double, triple, 3 RBIs; Lively 3-4, double, home run, 2 RBIs; Smith 2-4, home run, 2 RBIs.