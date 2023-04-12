Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

St. Albans' baseball team had a chance to earn a walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth in Wednesday's game against visiting Greenbrier East, but it wasn't to be. 

The Red Dragons were down 5-4 with two outs and runners on first and third when Carson Womack hit a bullet to center field.

Stories you might like

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags