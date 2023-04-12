St. Albans' baseball team had a chance to earn a walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth in Wednesday's game against visiting Greenbrier East, but it wasn't to be.
The Red Dragons were down 5-4 with two outs and runners on first and third when Carson Womack hit a bullet to center field.
It looked as though the ball was going to get over the head of center fielder Peyton Dehaven, roll to the fence and allow two runners -- one of which was the winning run -- to score.
Dehaven, however, made a tumbling catch while backpedaling toward the fence and sealed the 5-4 extra-inning win at St. Albans High.
"Peyton is a great outfielder and he gets great reads on baseballs," Greenbrier East coach Cory Mann said. "That was a hard ball hit right at him and he was able to get back and make a catch for us to end the game.
"I think we just battled well. We strung some hits together at the end of the game. At the end of the game we got the hit that ended up making the difference in the game."
St. Albans (11-5) coach Rick Whitman gave Dehaven credit for his game-winning grab.
"The kid made a winning play," Whitman said. "The team that makes the most winning plays usually wins. They made enough winning plays to win the game."
Whitman said, on top of that, his team made too many mistakes and three errors didn't help.
"The bottom line is we played losing baseball," Whitman said. "We had too many mistakes. Bad at-bats and didn't pitch very well. We left six runners on base in the first two innings. We got one run in with the bases loaded and nobody out in the bottom of the first. When you play losing baseball, most of the time you lose."
Both teams scored a run in the first, but Greenbrier East struck for three runs in the top of the second to take a 4-3 lead.
St. Albans fought back two innings later with a three-spot of its own in the bottom of the fourth and the game was tied at four.
The score was locked at 4-4 for the next three innings and the game went into extras.
After a scoreless eighth, Greenbrier East scored a run on a double in which the St. Albans outfielders lost the ball in the lights and that run proved to be the game-winner.
Ian Cline was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Greenbrier East. Aiden Youngblood knocked in two RBIs for St. Albans.