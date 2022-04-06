George Washington’s record heading into its game against Buffalo was a bit deceiving, as all five losses had come to strong teams.
But there was nothing misleading about the Patriots’ performance Wednesday evening, as they rolled to a 13-3 victory in six innings behind an 18-hit attack at Floyd Wilcox Field.
Isaac McCallister led the GW onslaught by going 3 for 3 with four RBIs, three stolen bases and three runs scored. Cameron Reed was 4 for 5 with an RBI and also tallied thrice, and Jaeden Anderson went 3 for 4 with three runs driven home.
That trio, which comprises the top of the Patriots’ batting order, was a combined 10 for 12 with eight RBIs. In all, nine different players contributed at least one base knock for GW (3-5).
“Top to bottom, I’m encouraged with the way we’re hitting the ball, especially the last two nights,’’ said GW coach Mike Davis. “We hit the ball really well last night, too.’’
The Patriots’ game Tuesday against South Charleston was suspended by rain.
“These guys, they were not bad,’’ Davis said of Buffalo and starting pitcher Caleb Nutter. “I tip my hat to their pitcher. He was one of the better ones we’ve seen this year. He mixed it up and got two pitches over, and our guys did a good job of staying on plan and not trying to do too much."
GW left-hander Abe Fenwick went four innings for the win, allowing three hits with five strikeouts and six walks. The Patriots turned a pair of double plays during Fenwick’s stint. Reliever Eli Dawson retired six of the seven batters he faced.
“We’ve hit the ball well all year,’’ Davis said, “and it’s our pitching we’re trying to get going. Abe did a great job tonight -- really pleased with him pounding the zone and getting ahead, and then little Eli Dawson came in there and gave us just what we needed.’’
All four teams that have beaten the Patriots this season have stellar records -- Independence (4-0), Winfield (9-3), Musselman (7-3) and Cabell Midland (6-4). The Generals beat GW twice. And those five setbacks have come by a total of just 10 runs.
Davis said his players and coaches have tried to remain positive despite their bevy of close losses.
“I believe in all those losses, we’ve had the tying run at the plate in the last inning,’’ Davis said. “So that’s the encouraging part. We’re just worried about getting better every day at this point.’’
GW vaulted into a 7-0 lead after two innings, getting a pair of hits apiece from Reed and McCallister, who laced a two-run single in the second.
Buffalo (5-4) shaved that back to 7-3 by the fourth, getting a two-run single by pinch-hitter Jonah Wilfong. But it wasn’t enough to cope with GW’s relentless hitting attack, and three Bison errors didn’t help, either.
“We didn’t play good today,’’ said Bison coach Jimmy Tribble. “They didn’t want to be here, and I don’t know what it was. Maybe it was just the trip up, who knows, or maybe something happened at school with them. They’ve been playing pretty good, but today they were terrible.’’
Tribble noted that he intentionally scheduled tougher games this year to get some seasoning for his younger players, a group that includes four freshman starters.
“We scheduled up this year,’’ Tribble said, “so you’re going to have days like that. I hope I didn’t make a mistake because we’re not playing [less-talented teams]. Competition is what makes you better, but you’ve got to understand that you can’t come out and play like you’re playing [less-talented teams].
“These guys don’t drop your fly balls or your ground balls, so you have to earn your runs. That’s what I’m trying to teach these guys. They have to come out and play every game because of their competition.’’
Also for GW, Tyler Smith and Blaine Dettinger each donated a pair of singles.