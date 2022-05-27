Hurricane's Bryson Rigney and the Redskins will face Bridgeport in the Class AAA baseball state tournament semifinals on June 3 at Appalachian Power Park. It's a rematch of the 2021 AAA championhip game, won by Bridgeport 10-4.
The Kanawha Valley's three qualifiers for the 2022 West Virginia state baseball tournament -- Hurricane and George Washington in Class AAA and Charleston Catholic in Class A -- will play their semifinal games on Friday, June 3 at Appalachian Power Park.
No. 4-seeded GW (19-15) will take on top-seeded Jefferson (33-4) at 5 p.m. while Hurricane (31-4), which received the No. 2 seed in AAA, will face No. 3 Bridgeport (34-5) 50 minutes after the conclusion of the GW-Jefferson game.
The Hurricane-Bridgeport semifinal will be a rematch of the 2021 championship game, which Bridgeport won 10-4. Hurricane has played in the last four AAA title games, winning in 2018 and finishing as state runner-up 2017, 2019 and 2021. There was no tournament in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before winning the 2021 AAA championship, Bridgeport won six consecutive Class AA titles (2014-2019).
GW, which qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2008, also faces a semifinal opponent with a rich state-tournament history. Jefferson has won 12 AAA championships, most recently back-to-back titles in 2015-16.
Charleston Catholic (16-18) received the No. 4 seed in Class A and will face No. 1 Williamstown (26-6) at 10 a.m. The other Class A semifinal pits No. 2 Wahama (24-6) against three-time defending champion No. 3 Moorefield (18-14) 45 minutes after the conclusion of the Catholic-Williamstown game.
The tournament's first session, which takes place Thursday. June 2, will be the Class AA semifinals, scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. start. Seeding for the Class AA tournament is delayed because the Region 3 champion has not been determined as Shady Spring and Bluefield have a deciding game in their best-of-three series scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Bluefield. Thursday's scheduled game was postponed by rain.
Fairmont Senior (Region 1), Robert C. Byrd (Region 2) and defending state champion Logan (Region 4) have qualified for the Class AA state tournament. The first game of the tournament will be between the No. 1 and No. 4 seeds at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, followed by the second semifinal between the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, which will start 50 minutes after the conclusion of the first semifinal.
The state championship games are all scheduled for Saturday, June 4, starting with the Class AA game at 10 a.m. and followed by Class A and Class AAA.