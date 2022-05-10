With the way Eli Ellis was pitching, George Washington didn’t need to provide a lot of run support. But the Patriots did it anyway.
Cameron Reed slugged three doubles to head up a 10-hit attack Tuesday evening as the Patriots backed Ellis’ fine work on the mound, resulting in a 10-1 victory against visiting Capital in a first-round game of the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 tournament at Floyd Wilcox Field.
Ellis, a left-hander, didn’t allow a hit until Capital’s Alex Brogan led off the top of the fifth with a double. Ellis left after 4 1/3 innings and 75 pitches to keep him fresh for future sectional games, and finished with eight strikeouts and two walks, permitting just the one hit.
“He’s been huge for us down the stretch,” said GW coach Mike Davis. “He’s really been throwing the ball well. His curveball has been really, really good lately, and I think that’s been helping him out. Really proud of him coming on strong as of late. We definitely need that.”
GW (14-15) advances to the winners bracket and will travel to top-seeded St. Albans for a 7 p.m. game Wednesday. Capital hosts Riverside at the same time in the losers bracket of the double-elimination event.
Bryson Hoff came on in relief of Ellis and gave up two hits and one run in his 2 2/3 innings.
The Patriots put immediate pressure on the Cougars with two runs in the first inning and got a prime-time performance from the top of their order as Reed (3 for 4, two RBIs), Jaeden Anderson (2 for 4, RBI, four steals) and Isaac McCallister (2 for 4, triple, two RBIs) went a combined 7 of 12 at the plate and scored seven runs.
“Anytime you come in and pitch and throw strikes and play defense behind them and at the same time you’re putting pressure on [the opponent], it’s a good combination,” Davis said. “We felt like we did that tonight.
“We put the ball in play, put pressure on them and were forcing them to make plays, and we did the same thing on the bases. We ran the bases really, really well and I’m proud of that.”
GW broke the game open in the bottom of the fourth with a five-spot to take an 8-0 lead, with the big blow a two-run double by Reed. McCallister added an RBI triple and scored on a wild pitch.
Capital allowed four runs to score in a variety of ways — a wild pitch, an infield throwing error, a wild relay from the outfield to third base and on a strikeout when the ball got away and the catcher had to throw to first to retire the batter.
Evan Wilson, the Cougars starter, gave up seven runs in 3 2/3 innings, but just three were earned as Capital committed four errors. Wilson struck out five and walked a pair.
“He’s a bulldog,” said Capital coach Steven Lewis. “He comes chucking every game. We’ve just got to make plays when he’s on the mound, and today we didn’t.”
The Cougars (11-14) finished with just three hits, with Wilson’s RBI single scoring his team’s lone run in the sixth.
“We’ve got to get ready for Riverside tomorrow,” Lewis said. “Now we’ve got to win every day this week if we want to get out of the sectional, and there will be no breaks for the pitchers [due to weather]. It’ll be Johnny Wholestaff and we have to come in and hit the ball and go on to the next one.”
Lewis praised the efforts of Ellis, who set down the first 10 Capital hitters before Garrett Stuck drew a walk in the fourth.
“Ellis is one of the most underrated pitchers in the Valley,” Lewis said, “and I think he’s the hottest pitcher in the Valley right now, so you’ve got to credit him when it’s due. But we’ve got to have better approaches at the plate.”
Catcher Joe Lively was the fourth GW player to notch multiple hits as he went 2 for 2 with a double.