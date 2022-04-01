Herbert Hoover starting pitcher Nate Gurski had a stellar night on the mound.
The junior righthander earned the win as he pitched 52/3 innings allowing one run on two hits and helped Hoover (4-3) to a 5-2 win over Sissonville Friday night in Elk View.
"We got a really good start out of Nate Gurski," Hoover coach JR Oliver said. "He's capable of doing that. He still wasn't the best he could be but that's why you have a long season. We hit the ball well, put it in play. Good things happen."
Sissonville left-handed starting pitcher Collin Cottrell, who was successful against the Huskies in Sissonville's 9-2 win over Hoover on March 18, wasn't as prosperous on Friday. He went just 21/3 innings, allowing four runs on two hits.
Two of those runs came in the bottom of the first. Hoover leadoff hitter Cole Clendenin was walked and Landon Bounds was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. After a Will Bright strikeout and a Grant Smith fly out, Gruski was walked to load the bases.
With the bases loaded and two out, Ryan Beasley came to the plate. He hit a grounder to Sissonville second baseman Stevie Loftis, who bobbled the ball and failed to get the force out at second, allowing Clendenin to score.
While the Sissonville middle infielders were arguing the call, Bounds scored from third without a throw and the Huskies had a 2-0 lead.
Bounds and the Huskies weren't done. After Colin Lindsay doubled to lead off the bottom of the second, Bounds came to the plate with one out and sent a high fastball over the left-field fence for a two-run home run to give the Huskies a 4-0 lead.
Bounds went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Sissonville got on the board in the top of the third. Tristen Portz walked with one out and Isaiah Ramsey singled to move Portz to second. Loftis then singled to drive in Portz and make it 4-1 Huskies.
Hoover got the run right back with some small ball in the bottom of the fourth. Andrew Rollyson started the inning with a pop single over the pitcher's head and in between the infielders. He stole second and Lindsay then bunted him over to third. Clendenin hit a sacrifice fly to right to drive in Rollyson and make the score 5-1.
Sissonville threatened in the top of the sixth. With two outs, Colton Carpenter was walked. Nathan Simonton then hit a popup on the infield that looked to be the third out but confusion among the infielders caused the ball to drop. Carpenter advanced to third and Simonton was on first. Jacob Coleman was then walked to load the bases and bring the tying run to the plate in Cottrell.
Bright came in to relieve Gurski and struck Cottrell out looking with a curveball.
Sissonville threatened again in the seventh as Portz led off with a single and Ramsey followed with a single to put runners on first and second for Loftis. Loftis hit a line-drive single to right and drove in Portz to make the score 5-2. Bright got the next two batters, though, and Hoover came away with the win.
Sissonville had five hits and Ramsey (2 for 3) and Loftis (2 for 3 with 2 RBIs) were responsible for four of them. Portz went 1 for 2 and scored Sissonville's two runs.
Hoover tallied seven hits. Both teams committed an error.