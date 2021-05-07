Four Herbert Hoover senior baseball players have selected where they will continue their playing careers at the collegiate level.
Tucker Purdy and Nick Grayam signed with the baseball program at WVU Tech on Friday afternoon during an outside ceremony at their school. Austin Hanson will also sign soon with Tech and Matthew Toops has made a commitment to play for the University of Charleston.
Purdy is hitting .372 with 15 RBIs and 12 runs scored through 12 games for the Huskies (8-4), and Grayam is hitting .378 with 11 RBIs. Hanson is batting .292.
Toops carries a .410 batting average with nine RBIs and has become one of the team’s top pitchers with a 4-0 record, 0.96 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 innings.
As sophomores in 2019, Purdy hit .357 with 17 RBIs and Grayam drove in 13 runs. Their entire 2020 season was canceled by COVID-19.