It took five different pitchers, but Herbert Hoover's baseball team held Nitro to four runs on three hits in a 10-4 win over the Wildcats in a nearly three-hour-long affair on Tuesday in Falling Rock.
Hoover improves to 8-3 while Nitro drops to 3-6.
"We did a good job putting the ball in play tonight," Hoover coach JR Oliver said. "Not a lot of strikeouts, made things happen. We came up with some big hits in big situations. We were patient at the plate. We got some runs early off walks, just an overall good approach at the plate tonight for everybody."
Hoover starting pitcher Nate Gurski set down the Wildcats in order to start the game. Conversely, Nitro starter Noah Reed got off to a rough start.
He struck out Cole Clendenin to start his outing before he walked four straight batters to give Hoover its first run and Gurskl hit an RBI single to make it 2-0. Ryan Beasley added to the lead with a sacrifice fly to left.
Reed threw 34 pitches in the first inning with three earned runs as Hoover brought eight hitters to the plate.
After another perfect frame from Gurski in the top of the second, Clendenin, Landon Bounds and Colin Lindsay put together three singles in a row, and Lindsay's single drove in Clendenin to make it 4-0 Huskies.
Gurski ran into trouble in the top of the third.
After a leadoff walk, Ike Elkins reached first on a fielder's choice and got to second on a passed ball. Wyatt Lacy then walked to put runners on first and second and Gurski was pulled for Brandon Ramos.
Reed then singled to load the bases, Carter Jones was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and the Wildcats were on the board. Kyle Gill then walked with the bases loaded to make it 4-2 and Wes Woodson did the same thing to make it 4-3. Nitro batted around in the inning.
Hoover got a run back in the bottom of the third on a Caleb Hackney RBI single that drove in Beasley to make it 5-3. In the bottom of the fourth, the Huskies batted around again, scoring three more runs on three hits and four walks to take an 8-3 lead.
Nitro didn't go away in the top of the fifth. Reed singled to lead off the frame and Jones and Gill were walked to load the bases. Woodson was hit by a pitch to drive in Nitro's fourth run, keep the bases loaded and bring the tying run to the plate. But Dylan Schafer struck out two batters in a row to end the threat.
The Huskies added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to seal the 10-4 win.
Reed was the losing pitcher as he gave up seven earned runs over three innings while Ramos was the winning pitcher.
"Brandon Ramos, that was his first varsity outing," Oliver said. "He came in with the bases loaded and only gave up the one run. He walked in a run but still only gives up one run. Then Dylan Schafer comes in, same situation. He did his job. That's huge for us. We haven't played in eight days. It was the plan not to go out there and have somebody throw 110 pitches."
Beasley got the only extra-base hit of the game with a double in the third. He was 1 for 2 with an RBI. Clendenin was 2 for 5 with a run scored and an RBI, Andrew Canterbury was 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs, Bounds was 2 for 3, Lindsay was 1 for 3 with an RBI, Will Bright drove in a run, Grant Smith was 1 for 2 with an RBI and Hackney was 1 for 2 with an RBI.
For Nitro, Jones and Gill each drove in a run and Woodson had 2 RBIs.