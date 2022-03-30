HUNTINGTON — Huntington High got six strong innings from Ben McElroy and took advantage of six errors by South Charleston and defeated the Black Eagles 9-3 in prep baseball Wednesday night at Cook-Holbrook Field.
McElroy, a senior, was making his first appearance of the season. What he liked is he threw mostly strikes.
“I’ve been in more pressure situations,” he said. “I didn’t have to prove anything. Trust myself and get the job done.”
Lukas Conn worked the seventh for the Highlanders. It also was his first time on the mound this season.
Huntington took a 2-0 lead in the second inning and then added two runs each in the fourth and fifth and three in the sixth. Jax O’Roark and Eli Shouldis each had two hits for the winning team.
“It was an ugly win,” Highlanders coach John Dennison said. “It was our approach to the game. We just had heavy bats. Hit the ball. You do and they have to do something.”
Dennison saluted the job turned in by McElroy.
“He’s a finesse pitcher,” he said. “If he’s on, he throws a lot of strikes. He got hit hard a couple of times, but we got out of it.”
McElroy agreed with his coach.
“Throw strikes and let the defense back me up,” he said. ‘We had some trouble, but we found ways to get out of it.”
Dustin Johnson had two hits for South Charleston (0-7).
“Something we’ve been battling with,” Black Eagles coach Shane Saunders said.
Saunders is making adjustments since he came over from St. Albans, where that team had its share of success in 11 seasons.
“It’s a learning curve for me,” he said. “Won a lot of ball games at St. Albans. We have to learn to make teams earn things, not give them away.”