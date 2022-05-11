HURRICANE -- Brian Sutphin’s Hurricane baseball team earned a spot in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 championship game on Wednesday with a 10-0 six-inning win over Ripley at Lola Meeks Field.
Redskins pitchers Owen Gress and Dylan Bell combined to no-hit the Vikings while their team’s offense came alive for 10 hits, including four for extra bases.
Hurricane will now await the winner of Ripley and Parkersburg South, who will meet on Thursday in an elimination game. The Redskins will host the winner on Friday with either the Vikings or Patriots having to defeat Hurricane in that game and again on Saturday to advance.
Sutphin said his team’s defense was much better on Wednesday than it had been in Tuesday’s win over Parkersburg to open sectional play. The coach said the pitching, defense and offense performed as he thought they should against Ripley.
“[Gress] struggled early but I thought he threw much better in the fourth and fifth innings,” Sutphin said. “Then Bell came in and pitched really strong.”
Gress retired the side in order in the first inning, but Ripley’s Alec Vance reached on an error to start the second inning and that was followed by a walk to Colton Pepper. However, the Vikings failed to push a run across and ran into a similar situation in the third inning.
After issuing back-to-back walks, Gress hit Kaleb Swisher to load the bases with one out. A double play turned by Hurricane shortstop Ethan Spolarich and Brogan Brown turned the Vikings away scoreless.
Gress had little trouble after that, and Bell pitched the sixth, striking out the side.
Offensively, Hurricane overmatched Ripley (16-10).
Luka Moore’s RBI single in the second inning scored Quarrier Phillips for the game’s first run.
Hurricane then struck for five runs in the third inning as all nine hitters came to the plate.
Damian Witty hit a deep fly ball to left center field that caused Vance, Ripley’s left fielder, and center fielder Isaiah Casto to collide.
While Casto made the catch, the two fielders fell, allowing two runs to score. Phillips followed that with an RBI double.
Moore and Bell also had RBIs in the inning to make it 6-0 for the Redskins after three.
Bell’s RBI single in the fifth scored Bryson Rigney to make it 7-0. Hurricane ended the game in the sixth when courtesy runner Caden Dingess scored on a balk while Brown and Witty each scored on wild pitches to close out the 10-0 victory.
Ripley will get its chance to play Hurricane again if it can win Thursday’s rematch against Parkersburg South, a 4-0 winner over Parkersburg on Wednesday that eliminated the Big Reds.
The Vikings beat the Patriots 6-5 on Tuesday to advance to Wednesday’s game.
“I expect [Thursday’s game] to go like the other three did,” Ripley coach Shane Casto said. “It’ll be a tight game and you’ll either win or turn in your uniforms.
“We had a bad day today, but we’ll turn the page and move on.”