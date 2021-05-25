Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin had a plan within a plan Tuesday, and both worked out pretty well.
Sutphin and his coaching staff wanted to get three of their top pitchers some work at Appalachian Power Park on Tuesday during the Mountain State Athletic Conference tournament semifinals — just in case the Redskins return there next month for the state tournament. As it turned out, they had all bases covered.
That trio allowed just two hits against St. Albans and combined to strike out 13 as Hurricane made off with a 7-0 victory, earning a spot in Wednesday’s 8 p.m. league championship game against either Huntington or Cabell Midland, who met in the late semifinal Tuesday night. It’s the 21st straight win for the Redskins (22-1), one of Class AAA’s leading contenders.
Damian Witty went 3 for 4 with a double and scored twice for the Redskins, who got hits from six different players and RBIs from four. Bryson Rigney laced a two-run double during a five-run uprising in the fifth inning and Cam Carney drove in two with a bases-loaded walk and a run-scoring single.
Rigney worked the first two innings for Hurricane (with four K’s), followed by Joel Gardner for three innings (six K’s) and Ismael Borrero for two innings (three K’s). All are now familiar with the mound and the surroundings at Power Park should the Redskins qualify for the June 24-26 state tournament.
“Obviously, the postseason starts next week,” Sutphin said, “and you want to make sure they get some work in and get ready. We didn’t know exactly how many innings they’d get. And now tomorrow, being able to play for a championship, it doesn’t happen every day.
“We’re making some strides. You know how it is. If you grade them hard, you always see some things you can improve on. But overall, you can say, ‘Hey, we’re getting better and having some good momentum.’ Having some things you can build on and be ready, and it’s encouraging.”
Gardner, who is used to starting — 15 of his previous 19 pitching appearances came as a starter — looked fairly comfortable in his three-inning relief stint. He said entering as a reliever posed no problems.
“Not really,” Gardner said. “Just the same mindset — attack the hitters, try to make them hit the ball, get outs quick. Be on defense a short amount of time and on offense the best amount of time.”
When informed of the strikeout total for the Redskins’ three-headed pitching staff, Gardner was pleased.
“It shows our guys are throwing strikes, hitting their spots, keeping hitters off balance,” he said. “It’s awesome.”
The game was competitive through four innings, with Hurricane ahead 2-0 — a contrast to the teams’ first meeting, when the Redskins vaulted into a 7-0 lead by the third inning and settled for a 7-2 triumph.
On Tuesday, Ethan Spolarich brought home an unearned run with a third-inning single to make it 1-0, and Carney’s base on balls in the fourth forced home another Redskins run and it was 2-0. SA left fielder Michael Hindman saved at least two runs with a diving grab to end the fourth with the bases again loaded.
Then came the five-run onslaught in the fifth, highlighted by Rigney’s two-run double and RBI singles from Quarrier Phillips and Carney. The other run crossed on an infield throwing error.
“They’re better than us right now, no question,” said Red Dragons coach Rick Whitman. “Obviously, their pitching staff is ahead of ours, and one through nine, they’re just tough outs. And if you do give them anything free, they make you pay for it. That’s why they’re who they are, and why their record is like it is.
“I thought we competed a lot better today than we did the other night. We really played hard and ran into trouble in that one bad inning. We were 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position [in the first four innings]. If we had people step up and produce right there, it might be a different ballgame. Good teams make you pay when they get opportunities, and what you have to do to counteract that is when you get opportunities, you have to produce. We didn’t do that today.”
Trent Short (double) and Carson McCoy (single) had the only hits for St. Albans (19-6).
All of the MSAC’s tournament championship and place-winner games are being held at Power Park this week. In previous years, the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament got to play the league’s semifinals and finals at its home site.
“Hats off to Power Park to let us play here,” Sutphin said. “For both teams, those are great memories that families will have.”