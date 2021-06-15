ONA — Beating Hurricane’s current crop of players is difficult enough without also taking on the seniors of 2020.
The Redskins (31-1) defeated Cabell Midland 4-2 Tuesday night to win the Class AAA Region 4 prep baseball championship in a two-game sweep. Hurricane, which has won 30 in a row, advances to the state tournament June 24 at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston against an opponent to be determined.
“We graduated 10 seniors last year and nobody thought we could do it,” said winning pitcher Joel Gardner of making the state tournament, which the Redskins were favored by many to win last year. “We played hard throughout and knew we could do it.”
Gardner said this season is dedicated in part to the seniors from 2020, whose final year of high school baseball was canceled because of COVID-19. Hurricane now has made the state tournament five times in the last eight years, winning it all in 2014 and 2018.
A hard-throwing right-hander committed to play at West Virginia University, Gardner struck out seven and walked four. He allowed three hits and one earned run in hurling a complete game.
“My fastball command was good and I threw my change-up for a lot of strikes,” Gardner said. “The goal was to make them hit the ball and let our defense do its job. [Cabell Midland is] a good team. They battled back and weren’t going away.”
Gardner’s single to left-center drove in Cam Carney (2 for 4) and Ethan Spolarich in the third inning to give the Redskins a 2-0 lead. Brogan Brown (2 for 4) scored on an error one inning later to make it 3-0.
The Knights (18-10) broke up the shutout bid in the fourth when Gardner walked the bases loaded and Drew Elkins hit into a fielder’s choice to plate Cory Sweeney to make it 3-1.
The teams traded runs in the sixth. Hurricane took a 4-1 lead when Damian Witty went the other way to left for a base hit that knocked in Chase Hager. In the bottom of the inning, Austin Holley led off with a double, then Sweeney singled to center to drive him in and set the final score.
The victory was the 30th in a row for the Redskins, whose coach, Brian Sutphin, said he is pleased with the way his team has responded after missing the 2020 season.
“It’s a testament to the guys,” Sutphin said. “The kids were resilient. The work they put in, they’re a tight group. They pick each other up.”
Sutphin praised Gardner for containing a strong Cabell Midland lineup.
“He’s a bulldog,” Sutphin said of Gardner. “He competed and he had to. Midland’s a good team and Elkins was solid. We had a hard time stringing hits together against him and Sweeney.”