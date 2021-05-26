For much of the night, Hurricane was guilty of the same kind of miscues that its opponents usually make — striking out 12 times, failing to cover a base, committing an error that led to a run.
But when the game was on the line, the Redskins were on task.
Bryson Rigney drilled an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning Wednesday, scoring Quarrier Phillips and completing a big comeback as Hurricane earned a 6-5 victory against Huntington in the Mountain State Athletic Conference baseball championship game at Appalachian Power Park.
It’s the seventh MSAC crown for the Redskins (23-1), all coming since 2007. Huntington’s two league titles came in 1999 and 2002.
“High school baseball, it’s a lot of fun, but it’s crazy,’’ said Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin. “Not everything makes sense. They’re competing and trying hard, but it’s part of the game. They’re going to make mistakes and things like that.
“We had some opportunities to get it going, but couldn’t string any at-bats together. It’s a testament to them as a character-builder in competing at the end. [Huntington’s] got a lot of good arms, and we’re fortunate to come out with a win.’’
Hurricane trailed 5-2 entering the bottom of the sixth and got four runs in that inning, all with two outs. The Skins got four hits in the sixth after managing just one in the first five.
Joel Gardner’s RBI single made it 5-3 and then Gardner scored when Damian Witty found a gap between two outfielders for a double. The Highlanders tried to get Gardner at the plate, but the throw was late, prompting Witty to dash for third. The throw back to third got away down the left-field line and Witty trotted home after some prompting from Sutphin in the third-base coach’s box. That tied it at 5.
The next batter, Phillips, laced a triple that gave Hurricane another scoring chance with two outs. Rigney cashed it in with a sharp single off Caleb Smith, Huntington’s fourth pitcher.
For Rigney, it was a bit of redemption as he made an error at second base in the fourth that started a two-run rally for Huntington, which took a 3-1 lead at that time.
“I just know that if I take myself out of it, I take the team out of it,’’ Rigney said. “Just make sure I keep my head up and try to get it back in the batter’s box.
“You’ve just got to keep everyone up. That’s what defines a good team if you can come back like that. You gather up the team even when you’re down.’’
Huntington (21-6), vying for a league title for the first time in several seasons under first-year coach John Dennison, led 1-0 after one inning, 3-1 after four and 5-2 going into the home half of the sixth against the top-seeded Redskins.
“We didn’t get it done. We didn’t finish,’’ Dennison said. “We didn’t score enough runs, didn’t finish. That’s all I got.’’
Huntington’s quartet of pitchers, Ethen Riggs, Mason McGinnis, Gabe Carter and Smith, combined for 12 K’s but also issued 11 walks.
“We weren’t taking any good swings,’’ Sutphin said, “and that’s to their credit — you could say effectively wild. Our guys weren’t getting a lot of barrels on the ball at all.’’
With one out in the top of the fourth, an infield error and single put two runners aboard for Huntington and Braedon Gaul, a right-handed batter, punched a sinking liner down the right-field line for a triple to send both Carter Williams and Adam Hanlon home and give the Highlanders a 3-1 lead.
Hurricane got one back in the bottom of the fifth, for the second time without the benefit of a hit. McGinnis walked the bases loaded and Ethan Spolarich scored when Rigney bounced a grounder to first base for the second out.
Huntington bumped its lead back to 5-2 in the top of the sixth on a two-run double by Justin Legg. That followed a two-out pop fly hustle double by Trent Dearth.
The Highlanders struck first in the top of the first as Witty issued three walks and Hayden Mattison brought home a run with a grounder to second.
Hurricane tied it in the bottom of the third when Riggs, the Highlanders starter, issued four straight walks to push across a run. Riggs was lifted at that point with six strikeouts and five bases on balls in 22/3 innings.
Spolarich, the final of three Redskins pitchers, worked the last two innings to get the win, which was the 22nd in a row for Hurricane. But it didn’t come without drama in the top of the seventh.
Eli Shouldis led off with a ringing double to left for the Highlanders. After Spolarich fanned the next batter, Shouldis tagged and took third on a deep flyout to center. But Spolarich induced Hanlon to bounce into a 4-3 putout to end it on a close play at the bag.
Owen Gress, who relieved Witty in the second, worked four innings for the Skins.