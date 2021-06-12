Four Kanawha Valley teams make the final turn on the road to the state tournament when regional play begins Monday around West Virginia.
Hurricane and St. Albans (Class AAA), Herbert Hoover (AA) and Charleston Catholic (A) are all involved in best-of-three regional showdowns, with the winners advancing to the state tournament June 24-26 at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
In AAA, Hurricane (29-1) takes on Cabell Midland (19-9) in Region 4 and St. Albans (23-7) meets Oak Hill (10-11) in Region 3. Hoover (18-12) tackles Philip Barbour (19-9) in AA Region 2, and Catholic (22-9) tangles with James Monroe (16-8) in Class A Region 3.
All four of those series start Monday, three of them at 6 p.m., with SA-Oak Hill at 7. Hurricane, St. Albans and Catholic, as the higher seeds, get to host their opening games, while Hoover hits the road. In the second games on Tuesday, the home teams flip, so the Huskies get a game in Falling Rock.
If necessary, the third and deciding games revert to the home fields of the higher seeds.
Class AAA
It’s easy to lose track of how many times neighboring Hurricane and Midland have locked up in a significant game — either in the Mountain State Athletic Conference tournament or for postseason advancement.
They’ve met just once this season, though, with the Redskins earning a 6-3 victory on April 22.
“Anytime you get to this point, it’s great now with the two-out-of-three format,’’ said Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin. “You go out and get ready to play, and go for it.
“Obviously, they have a good team and a good program. We’re looking forward to the competition. Certainly, we’re aware of them and what kind of team they have. I think at this point everybody’s pitchers have all thrown in games and hitters have gotten a good amount of at-bats, so it comes down to who plays better that day.’’
The Redskins are riding a 28-game winning streak and have held 24 of 30 opponents to three or fewer runs.
Hurricane comes into its series with six players batting better than .375: Damian Witty (.560, 21 RBIs), Ethan Spolarich (.484, 27 RBIs), Cam Carney (.453), Joel Gardner (.443, 28 RBIs), Bryson Rigney (.416, 28 RBIs) and Luka Moore (.378, 36 RBIs).
The leading pitchers for the Redskins are Ismael Borrero (6-0, 1.52 ERA), Rigney (6-0, 1.27) and Gardner (5-0, 0.61).
St. Albans and Oak Hill also played only one time this year, with the Red Dragons eking out a 6-5 win on May 21.
Tyson Burke leads St. Albans’ offense with a .495 batting average and 35 RBIs. He’s followed by Drew Whitman (.486, 37 runs), Will Campbell (.410, 24 RBIs), Trent Short (.407, 30 RBIs), Garrett Comer (.367, 37 RBIs) and Carson McCoy (.352, 43 runs).
SA can choose from pitchers Campbell (7-1, 1,89), Comer (4-2, 3.41) or Burke (4-4).
Class AA
Herbert Hoover hasn’t played its regional foe, Philip Barbour, and really hasn’t had a chance to see the Colts this season.
“We’ve got an idea,’’ said Huskies coach J.R. Oliver, “as far as the stats we can find online and … articles and television highlights. That helps us out to find out a little bit about them and what they like to do, and what their strengths are.’’
As far as his own team’s strengths, Oliver said Hoover has undergone a morphing of sorts.
“We started out the season hitting the ball and relied a lot on our power hitters,’’ Oliver said, “and guys getting on base in front of them and scoring a bunch of runs. As the season progressed, we turned into a solid pitching team, throwing a lot of strikes, pitching to contact, and our defense is making the plays, being clean defensively.
“We’ve kind of figured out a way to win both ways. We’ve won some low-scoring games where early in the season, if we got into a low-scoring game we didn’t fare as well because we weren’t as strong defensively, or maybe didn’t pitch the ball as well. We’re pleased in that regard that we’ve learned how to win both.’’
Tucker Purdy’s .421 average leads Hoover’s hitters, followed by Matthew Toops (.402, 23 RBIs), Jack Copenhaver (.400), Ryan Elkins (.373, 24 RBIs), Brayden Rollyson (.371) and Nick Grayam (22 RBIs).
Three Huskies pitchers own a bushel of strikeouts, led by Ryan Beasley (5-3, 1.67, 64 K’s), Will Bright (4-1, 3.98, 49 K’s) and Toops (6-2, 2.50, 47 K’s).
Oliver said his team’s slower-than-usual start might have been due to athletes moving over from other sports, owing to overlapping winter and spring sports this year due to COVID-19 altering the season schedules.
“We had some key players in defensive spots,’’ Oliver said, “who for one reason or another didn’t get as much prep time, coming from basketball or other sports. Now that they’ve gotten in their reps, they’re more comfortable and we’ve been close to error-free baseball the last few games we’ve played, especially in the postseason.’’
Class A
Charleston Catholic has played two games against its regional foe, resulting in victories of 10-4 and 12-2 against James Monroe.
The Irish feature five hitters at .360 or better in their lineup, led by J.W. Armstrong (.438, 26 RBIs), Liam McGinley (.406), Jacob Hufford (.375, 44 runs), Thomas Rennie (.371, 32 RBIs) and Evan Sayre (.360, 27 RBIs). Michael Ferrell has driven in 22 runs.
Hufford’s 10-1 pitching record, 65 strikeouts and 2.42 ERA make him the ace of the staff, and he’s backed by Sayre (5-1, 2.59) and Armstrong (4-0, 3.08).