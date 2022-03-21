Consider the rites of spring in the Kanawha Valley:
Wicked weather suddenly turns tame. The state Legislature wraps up an oft-contentious session. And Hurricane baseball gets off to a torrid start.
The Redskins kept right on rolling Monday evening, ripping 16 hits from nine different players during a 16-0 five-inning whitewash of host Riverside. The victory moves Hurricane to 4-0 on the season, and in all four games it’s mercy-ruled its opponent by a total score of 63-5.
Owen Gress and Luka Moore led the attack for the Redskins on Monday, each going 3 for 3. Gress doubled and drove in four runs during his big day, and Moore had two RBIs.
“This is a good group,” said Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin, whose team fell to Bridgeport in the Class AAA title game last season. “They’re hungry. We had one senior last year and obviously, getting close to your goal and falling short, the idea is that, hey, we get another crack at it.
“We’ve been fortunate that we’ve had some good weather, and it’s good to see that we’re playing well early on. They’re having fun and competing. But it’s going to be a short season. Before you know it, we’ll be in sectionals.”
Bryson Rigney pitched the first four innings for Hurricane, allowing one hit and one walk. Ethan Spolarich worked the fifth, permitting just one walk to finish the combined one-hitter.
Tanner Bondurant picked up the lone hit for the Warriors (0-3) and first-year coach Matt Perry, leading off the bottom of the second with a single.
Two other Redskins donated a pair of hits, with Damian Witty and Cam Carney each going 2 for 2 with an RBI. Reserve Dylan Bell clouted a solo home run to left in the fifth. Riverside used four pitchers in the five-inning game and gave up three or more hits in all but one inning.
Hurricane also owns mercy-rule wins this season against South Charleston (13-0), Ripley (24-5) and Parkersburg South (10-0).
Terrific seasons have long been the norm for the Redskins, who are a blistering 134-19 (87.6%) since 2017, and have posted four straight 30-win seasons in that time. They’ve also finished as state runner-up three times in the last four seasons and won a championship in 2018. The 2020 season was canceled by the COVID-19 shutdowns.
It’s getting to be that anything less than a trip to the state tournament could be regarded as a disappointment for the Redskin program. But Sutphin doesn’t want to look too far down the road.
“I think it’s really what your goals are,” he said. “This group, their goal is to get better every day. You can’t play a game in May when you’re in March. You can only take advantage of the day that you have. Keeping your horizons short. Stay in the moment you’re in. Every day is a gift. I remember this time last year and everyone felt fortunate we were just getting to play — ‘Are we going to have a season?’
“I think that still holds true now. It could snow and we don’t get to play for two weeks. So it’s about your perception and right now, their perception is, hey, we just want to get a chance to compete and treat that game as the only thing we can control.”