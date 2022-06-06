Hurricane's Ethan Spolarich was named the Mountain State Athletic Conference baseball Player of the Year, announced by the league's coaches.
Spolarich, a senior pitcher/shortstop and a West Virginia State University signee, led the Redskins to the Class AAA state championship last weekend, pitching a five-inning one-hitter as Hurricane defeated George Washington 5-0 in the title game.
Spolarich entered the state tournament with a .438 batting average with seven home runs and 31 RBIs, then ramped that up at Appalachian Power Park, going 4 for 6 with four RBIs in Hurricane's wins over Cabell Midland and GW. As a pitcher, he finished the season with a 4-0 record.
The MSAC's other individual awards went to St. Albans' Rick Whitman and Spring Valley's Austin Pratt, who were named the league's co-Coaches of the Year.
Spolarich was joined on the All-MSAC first team by Hurricane teammates Reece Sutphin (junior pitcher), junior outfielder Damian Witty, senior second baseman Quarrier Phillips, senior third baseman Bryson Rigney and senior designated hitter Luka Moore.
Also named to the first team were pitchers Logan Lingenfelter (Cabell Midland, senior), Spring Valley sophomore Grant Stratton and Spring Valley junior Branson McCloud.
Other first-team outfielders were Cabell Midland senior Jackson Fetty, George Washington senior Jaeden Anderson and St. Albans senior Will Campbell.
St. Albans junior Brady Williams was the first-team first baseman and was joined on the first-team infield by Red Dragons teammates Garrett Comer (second base, junior) Carson McCoy (shortstop, senior). St. Albans freshman Ryker Parker made the first team as a utility player.
Cabell Midland senior Curtis Ball was the All-MSAC first-team catcher and GW senior Isaac McCallister made the team at designated hitter.