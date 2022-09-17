Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hurricane’s Reece Sutphin pitches in a regional tournament game at Lola Meeks Field in Hurricane last spring.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

HURRICANE — Reece Sutphin can throw with each arm, but his left one landed him a scholarship.

Sutphin, a senior pitcher at Hurricane High School, committed to play baseball at the University of Akron. He chose the Zips over Radford and the University of Charleston, among others.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.

