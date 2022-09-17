HURRICANE — Reece Sutphin can throw with each arm, but his left one landed him a scholarship.
Sutphin, a senior pitcher at Hurricane High School, committed to play baseball at the University of Akron. He chose the Zips over Radford and the University of Charleston, among others.
“Akron stood out to me because of the culture,” Sutphin said. “I knew straightaway when I arrived there that this was the right place for me. Coach [Greg] Beals and his staff are building a great program that I can’t wait to be a part of.”
Beals features an impressive resume, having gone 589-490 as head coach at Ohio State and Ball State. He led the Buckeyes to the NCAA Tournament three times and the Cardinals once. Beals has coached 21 players who were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft and 60 who played professionally.
Sutphin, son of Redskins coach Brian Sutphin, said he plans to major in marketing or business management. He said he’s pleased to have the recruiting process finished.
“It’s definitely nice to have the decision out of the way and I can focus on my senior year and getting another chance to play with my high school teammates and go after another state championship,” Reece Sutphin said.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder helped Hurricane to a 32-4 record and the Class AAA state title as a junior. He earned first-team all-state honors after going 9-0 with a 1.24 earned run average and starting the Redskins’ state semifinal victory over Bridgeport.
Sutphin throws a fastball, curveball and change-up and will hurl any of those pitches in any count. His fastball has been clocked in the low 80s.