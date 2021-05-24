The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Team records

Pos--School W-L Pct.
1. Hurricane 21-1 .955
2. Sissonville 16-3 .842
3. St. Albans 19-5 .792
4. Charleston Catholic 17-6 .739
5. Buffalo 14-5 .737
6. Herbert Hoover 13-9 .591
7. Nitro 10-9 .526
8. Winfield 11-10 .524
9. George Washington 12-15 .444
10. Riverside 8-12 .400
11. Capital 5-15 .250
12. South Charleston 3-14 .177
13. Poca 1-13 .071

HITTING

Batting average (minimum 20 hits)

Player, School AB Hits Average
Drew Whitman, SA 59 30 .508
Tyson Burke, SA 78 39 .500
Caleb Nutter, Buffalo 49 24 .490
JW Armstrong, CC 66 32 .485
Isaac McCallister, GW 52 24 .462
Ethan Spolarich, Hurr. 68 31 .456
Jacob Hufford, CC 75 34 .453
Will Campbell, SA 64 28 .438
Joel Gardner, Hurr. 48 21 .438
Trent Short, SA 62 27 .435
Bryson Rigney, Hurr. 53 23 .434
Liam McGinley, CC 47 20 .426
Gabe Keech, Poca 52 22 .423
Luka Moore, Hurr. 57 24 .421
Tucker Purdy, HH 48 20 .417
Levi Tinsley, Sisson. 65 27 .415
Grant Fenwick, GW 80 33 .412
Dylan Griffith, Sisson. 54 22 .407
Thomas Rennie, CC 74 30 .405
Jack Copenhaver, HH 55 22 .400
Cameron Reed, GW 90 36 .400
Peyton Stover, Win. 69 27 .391
Isaiah Ramsey, Siss. 67 26 .388
Andrew Scarberry,Nit. 57 22 .386
Elijah Casto, Nitro 55 21 .382
Matthew Toops, HH 66 25 .379
Garrett Comer, SA 77 29 .377
Jacob Smith, Buffalo 62 23 .371
Michael Ferrell, CC 71 26 .366
Carson McCoy, SA 74 27 .365
Hagen Summers, Nitro 61 22 .361

HOME RUNS

4 -- Luka Moore, Hurricane;

3 -- Nick Grayam, Hoover;

2 -- Tanner Bondurant, Riverside; Garrett Comer, SA; Ryan Elkins, Hoover; Will Ellis, GW; Isaac Hamrick, GW; Isaac McCallister, GW; Tucker Purdy, Hoover; Bryson Rigney, Hurricane; Peyton Stover, Winfield

RUNS BATTED IN

30 -- Tyson Burke, SA;

29 -- Luka Moore, Hurricane;

26 -- Garrett Comer, SA; Thomas Rennie, Catholic;

23 -- JW Armstrong, Catholic; Trent Short, SA;

21 -- Ethan Spolarich, Hurricane;

20 -- Brogan Brown, Hurricane; Will Campbell, SA; Isaac Hamrick, GW; Evan Sayre, Catholic; Andrew Scarberry, Nitro;

19 -- Peyton Stover, Winfield;

18 -- Michael Ferrell, Catholic; Kyle Gill, Nitro; Dylan Kuhl, Winfield; Quarrier Phillips, Hurricane; Tucker Purdy, Hoover

17 -- Nick Grayam, Hoover; Jacob Hufford, Catholic; Carson McCoy, SA; Gage Tawney, Catholic

STOLEN BASES

25 -- Grant Fenwick, GW; Peyton Stover, Winfield;

24 -- Carson McCoy, SA;

20 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic;

18 -- Kam Snyder, GW;

17 -- Drew Whitman, SA;

16 -- JW Armstrong, Catholic; Tyson Burke, SA; Cameron Reed, GW; Ethan Spolarich, Hurricane;

15 -- Dylan Griffith, Sissonville; Isaiah Ramsey, Sissonville

14 -- Rece Amburgey, Winfield;

13 -- Brogan Brown, Hurricane; Cam Carney, Hurricane; Jaxson Cunningham, Winfield; Christian LeRose, Poca; Gannon Morris, Catholic

12 -- Liam McGinley, Catholic; Quarrier Phillips, Hurricane; Evan Sayre, Catholic

PITCHING

WINS

7-1 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic;

6-0 -- Ismael Borrero, Hurricane;

6-1 -- Colten Carpenter, Sissonville; Jacob Painter, Buffalo;

5-0 -- Will Campbell, SA; Bryson Rigney, Hurricane;

5-1 -- Matthew Toops, Hoover;

5-2 -- Isaiah Ramsey, Sissonville;

4-0 -- Collin Cottrell, Sissonville; Evan Wilson, Capital;

4-1 -- Tanner Bondurant, Riverside; Brett Bumgarner, Winfield; Caleb Nutter, Buffalo; Noah Reed, Nitro; Evan Sayre, Catholic;

3-0 -- JW Armstrong, Catholic; Damian Witty, Hurricane;

3-1 -- Bray Boggs, Winfield; Will Bright, Hoover; Tyson Burke, SA; Jacob Smith, Buffalo

3-2 -- Garrett Comer, SA; Blaine Dettinger, GW; Gannon Morris, Catholic

STRIKEOUTS

60 -- Collin Cottrell, Sissonville (381/3 IP);

59 -- Jacob Smith, Buffalo (36 IP);

50 -- Jacob Painter, Buffalo (361/3 IP);

46 -- Ryan Beasley, Hoover (32 IP);

43 -- Will Bright, Hoover (302/3 IP);

41 -- Alex Wilson, Riverside (221/3 IP);

40 -- Isaiah Ramsey, Sissonville (352/3 IP); Matthew Toops, Hoover (342/3 IP);

39 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic (412/3 IP);

36 -- Caleb Nutter, Buffalo (22 IP);

35 -- Eli Ellis, GW (272/3 IP); Andrew Scarberry, Nitro (42 IP);

33 -- Garrett Comer, SA (401/3 IP); Evan Wilson, Capital (31 IP);

31 -- Owen Moore, Capital (28 IP);

30 -- Colten Carpenter, Sissonville (39 IP); Dustin Johnson, SC (232/3 IP);

28 -- Will Campbell, SA (311/3 IP);

27 -- Noah Reed, Nitro (22 IP);

26 -- Cameron Reed, GW (23 IP);

25 -- Brett Bumgarner, Winfield (292/3 IP); Peyton Stover, Winfield (24 IP);

24 -- Joel Gardner, Hurricane (142/3 IP); Matt Kirby, Nitro (241/3 IP); Hagen Summers, Nitro (231/3 IP);

EARNED RUN AVERAGE

(Minimum 24 innings pitched)

0.37 -- Collin Cottrell, Sissonville (381/3 IP);

0.80 -- Bryson Rigney, Hurricane (261/3 IP);

0.90 -- Evan Wilson, Capital (31 IP);

1.30 -- Ismael Borrero, Hurricane (321/3 IP);

1.34 -- Will Campbell, SA (311/3 IP);

1.35 -- Jacob Painter, Buffalo (361/3 IP);

1.36 -- Jacob Smith, Buffalo (36 IP);

1.53 -- Ryan Beasley, Hoover (32 IP);

1.62 -- Colten Carpenter, Sissonville (39 IP);

1.65 -- Brett Bumgarner, Winfield (292/3 IP);

1.82 -- Matthew Toops, Hoover (342/3 IP);

2.63 -- Peyton Stover, Winfield (24 IP);

2.80 -- Nolan Payne, Poca (22 IP);

2.86 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic (412/3 IP)

2.96 -- Tanner Bondurant, Riverside (26 IP)

