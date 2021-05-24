Team records
|Pos--School
|W-L
|Pct.
|1. Hurricane
|21-1
|.955
|2. Sissonville
|16-3
|.842
|3. St. Albans
|19-5
|.792
|4. Charleston Catholic
|17-6
|.739
|5. Buffalo
|14-5
|.737
|6. Herbert Hoover
|13-9
|.591
|7. Nitro
|10-9
|.526
|8. Winfield
|11-10
|.524
|9. George Washington
|12-15
|.444
|10. Riverside
|8-12
|.400
|11. Capital
|5-15
|.250
|12. South Charleston
|3-14
|.177
|13. Poca
|1-13
|.071
HITTING
Batting average (minimum 20 hits)
|Player, School
|AB
|Hits
|Average
|Drew Whitman, SA
|59
|30
|.508
|Tyson Burke, SA
|78
|39
|.500
|Caleb Nutter, Buffalo
|49
|24
|.490
|JW Armstrong, CC
|66
|32
|.485
|Isaac McCallister, GW
|52
|24
|.462
|Ethan Spolarich, Hurr.
|68
|31
|.456
|Jacob Hufford, CC
|75
|34
|.453
|Will Campbell, SA
|64
|28
|.438
|Joel Gardner, Hurr.
|48
|21
|.438
|Trent Short, SA
|62
|27
|.435
|Bryson Rigney, Hurr.
|53
|23
|.434
|Liam McGinley, CC
|47
|20
|.426
|Gabe Keech, Poca
|52
|22
|.423
|Luka Moore, Hurr.
|57
|24
|.421
|Tucker Purdy, HH
|48
|20
|.417
|Levi Tinsley, Sisson.
|65
|27
|.415
|Grant Fenwick, GW
|80
|33
|.412
|Dylan Griffith, Sisson.
|54
|22
|.407
|Thomas Rennie, CC
|74
|30
|.405
|Jack Copenhaver, HH
|55
|22
|.400
|Cameron Reed, GW
|90
|36
|.400
|Peyton Stover, Win.
|69
|27
|.391
|Isaiah Ramsey, Siss.
|67
|26
|.388
|Andrew Scarberry,Nit.
|57
|22
|.386
|Elijah Casto, Nitro
|55
|21
|.382
|Matthew Toops, HH
|66
|25
|.379
|Garrett Comer, SA
|77
|29
|.377
|Jacob Smith, Buffalo
|62
|23
|.371
|Michael Ferrell, CC
|71
|26
|.366
|Carson McCoy, SA
|74
|27
|.365
|Hagen Summers, Nitro
|61
|22
|.361
HOME RUNS
4 -- Luka Moore, Hurricane;
3 -- Nick Grayam, Hoover;
2 -- Tanner Bondurant, Riverside; Garrett Comer, SA; Ryan Elkins, Hoover; Will Ellis, GW; Isaac Hamrick, GW; Isaac McCallister, GW; Tucker Purdy, Hoover; Bryson Rigney, Hurricane; Peyton Stover, Winfield
RUNS BATTED IN
30 -- Tyson Burke, SA;
29 -- Luka Moore, Hurricane;
26 -- Garrett Comer, SA; Thomas Rennie, Catholic;
23 -- JW Armstrong, Catholic; Trent Short, SA;
21 -- Ethan Spolarich, Hurricane;
20 -- Brogan Brown, Hurricane; Will Campbell, SA; Isaac Hamrick, GW; Evan Sayre, Catholic; Andrew Scarberry, Nitro;
19 -- Peyton Stover, Winfield;
18 -- Michael Ferrell, Catholic; Kyle Gill, Nitro; Dylan Kuhl, Winfield; Quarrier Phillips, Hurricane; Tucker Purdy, Hoover
17 -- Nick Grayam, Hoover; Jacob Hufford, Catholic; Carson McCoy, SA; Gage Tawney, Catholic
STOLEN BASES
25 -- Grant Fenwick, GW; Peyton Stover, Winfield;
24 -- Carson McCoy, SA;
20 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic;
18 -- Kam Snyder, GW;
17 -- Drew Whitman, SA;
16 -- JW Armstrong, Catholic; Tyson Burke, SA; Cameron Reed, GW; Ethan Spolarich, Hurricane;
15 -- Dylan Griffith, Sissonville; Isaiah Ramsey, Sissonville
14 -- Rece Amburgey, Winfield;
13 -- Brogan Brown, Hurricane; Cam Carney, Hurricane; Jaxson Cunningham, Winfield; Christian LeRose, Poca; Gannon Morris, Catholic
12 -- Liam McGinley, Catholic; Quarrier Phillips, Hurricane; Evan Sayre, Catholic
PITCHING
WINS
7-1 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic;
6-0 -- Ismael Borrero, Hurricane;
6-1 -- Colten Carpenter, Sissonville; Jacob Painter, Buffalo;
5-0 -- Will Campbell, SA; Bryson Rigney, Hurricane;
5-1 -- Matthew Toops, Hoover;
5-2 -- Isaiah Ramsey, Sissonville;
4-0 -- Collin Cottrell, Sissonville; Evan Wilson, Capital;
4-1 -- Tanner Bondurant, Riverside; Brett Bumgarner, Winfield; Caleb Nutter, Buffalo; Noah Reed, Nitro; Evan Sayre, Catholic;
3-0 -- JW Armstrong, Catholic; Damian Witty, Hurricane;
3-1 -- Bray Boggs, Winfield; Will Bright, Hoover; Tyson Burke, SA; Jacob Smith, Buffalo
3-2 -- Garrett Comer, SA; Blaine Dettinger, GW; Gannon Morris, Catholic
STRIKEOUTS
60 -- Collin Cottrell, Sissonville (381/3 IP);
59 -- Jacob Smith, Buffalo (36 IP);
50 -- Jacob Painter, Buffalo (361/3 IP);
46 -- Ryan Beasley, Hoover (32 IP);
43 -- Will Bright, Hoover (302/3 IP);
41 -- Alex Wilson, Riverside (221/3 IP);
40 -- Isaiah Ramsey, Sissonville (352/3 IP); Matthew Toops, Hoover (342/3 IP);
39 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic (412/3 IP);
36 -- Caleb Nutter, Buffalo (22 IP);
35 -- Eli Ellis, GW (272/3 IP); Andrew Scarberry, Nitro (42 IP);
33 -- Garrett Comer, SA (401/3 IP); Evan Wilson, Capital (31 IP);
31 -- Owen Moore, Capital (28 IP);
30 -- Colten Carpenter, Sissonville (39 IP); Dustin Johnson, SC (232/3 IP);
28 -- Will Campbell, SA (311/3 IP);
27 -- Noah Reed, Nitro (22 IP);
26 -- Cameron Reed, GW (23 IP);
25 -- Brett Bumgarner, Winfield (292/3 IP); Peyton Stover, Winfield (24 IP);
24 -- Joel Gardner, Hurricane (142/3 IP); Matt Kirby, Nitro (241/3 IP); Hagen Summers, Nitro (231/3 IP);
EARNED RUN AVERAGE
(Minimum 24 innings pitched)
0.37 -- Collin Cottrell, Sissonville (381/3 IP);
0.80 -- Bryson Rigney, Hurricane (261/3 IP);
0.90 -- Evan Wilson, Capital (31 IP);
1.30 -- Ismael Borrero, Hurricane (321/3 IP);
1.34 -- Will Campbell, SA (311/3 IP);
1.35 -- Jacob Painter, Buffalo (361/3 IP);
1.36 -- Jacob Smith, Buffalo (36 IP);
1.53 -- Ryan Beasley, Hoover (32 IP);
1.62 -- Colten Carpenter, Sissonville (39 IP);
1.65 -- Brett Bumgarner, Winfield (292/3 IP);
1.82 -- Matthew Toops, Hoover (342/3 IP);
2.63 -- Peyton Stover, Winfield (24 IP);
2.80 -- Nolan Payne, Poca (22 IP);
2.86 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic (412/3 IP)
2.96 -- Tanner Bondurant, Riverside (26 IP)