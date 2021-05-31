Team records
|Pos--School
|W-L
|Pct.
|1. Hurricane
|24-1
|.960
|2. Sissonville
|17-4
|.810
|3. St. Albans
|19-6
|.760
|4. Charleston Catholic
|19-8
|.704
|5. Buffalo
|15-7
|.682
|6. Herbert Hoover
|15-10
|.600
|7. Nitro
|12-9
|.571
|8. Winfield
|14-12
|.539
|9. George Washington
|16-15
|.516
|10. Riverside
|8-15
|.348
|11. Capital
|6-16
|.273
|12. South Charleston
|3-15
|.167
|13. Poca
|2-16
|.111
HITTING
Batting leaders (minimum 23 hits)
|Player, School
|AB
|Hits
|Average
|Damian Witty, Hurr.
|38
|23
|.605
|Isaac McCallister, GW
|68
|35
|.515
|Caleb Nutter, Buff.
|59
|29
|.492
|Drew Whitman, SA
|61
|30
|.492
|Tyson Burke, SA
|80
|39
|.487
|J.W. Armstrong, CC
|78
|36
|.462
|Ethan Spolarich, Hur.
|78
|34
|.436
|Grant Fenwick, GW
|90
|39
|.433
|Trent Short, SA
|65
|28
|.431
|Will Campbell, SA
|66
|28
|.424
|Jacob Hufford, CC
|85
|35
|.412
|Bryson Rigney, Hurr.
|61
|25
|.410
|Thomas Rennie, CC
|87
|35
|.402
|Dylan Griffith, Sisson.
|60
|24
|.400
|Andrew Scarberry, Nit.
|63
|25
|.397
|Levi Tinsley, Sisson.
|71
|28
|.394
|Luka Moore, Hurr.
|61
|24
|.393
|Cameron Reed, GW
|107
|42
|.393
|Peyton Stover, Win.
|87
|34
|.391
|Jacob Smith, Buffalo
|67
|26
|.388
|Isaiah Ramsey, Siss.
|73
|28
|.384
|Matthew Toops, HH
|74
|28
|.378
|D. Whittington, Buff.
|61
|23
|.377
|Carson McCoy, SA
|77
|28
|.364
|Garrett Comer, SA
|80
|29
|.362
|Ryan Elkins, HH
|67
|24
|.358
HOME RUNS
4 -- Luka Moore, Hurricane
3 -- Will Ellis, GW; Nick Grayam, Hoover; Isaac Hamrick, GW
2 -- Tanner Bondurant, Riverside; Garrett Comer, SA; Ryan Elkins, Hoover; Isaac McCallister, GW; Tucker Purdy, Hoover; Bryson Rigney, Hurricane; Brayden Rollyson, Hoover; Peyton Stover, Winfield; Matthew Toops, Hoover
RUNS BATTED IN
30 -- Tyson Burke, SA; Luka Moore, Hurricane
26 -- Garrett Comer, SA
25 -- Isaac Hamrick, GW; Ethan Spolarich, Hurricane
24 -- J.W. Armstrong, Catholic
23 -- Trent Short, SA
22 -- Ryan Elkins, Hoover; Peyton Stover, Winfield
21 -- Brogan Brown, Hurricane; Dylan Kuhl, Winfield; Isaac McCallister, GW; Bryson Rigney, Hurricane; Andrew Scarberry, Nitro
20 -- Will Campbell, SA; Nick Grayam, Hoover
STOLEN BASES
29 -- Peyton Stover, Winfield
28 -- Grant Fenwick, GW
25 -- Carson McCoy, SA
24 -- Kam Snyder, GW
22 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic
18 -- Cameron Reed, GW; Drew Whitman, SA
17 -- J.W. Armstrong, Catholic; Tyson Burke, SA
16 -- Isaac McCallister, GW; Gannon Morris, Catholic; Ethan Spolarich, Hurricane
15 -- Jaxson Cunningham, Winfield; Dylan Griffith, Sissonville; Isaiah Ramsey, Sissonville
14 -- Rece Amburgey, Winfield; Brogan Brown, Hurricane; Brycen Brown, Winfield; Cam Carney, Hurricane; Will Ellis, GW
13 -- Evan Sayre, Catholic
PITCHING
WINS
8-1 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic
7-1 -- Colten Carpenter, Sissonville
6-0 -- Ismael Borrero, Hurricane
6-1 -- Will Campbell, SA; Matthew Toops, Hoover
6-2 -- Jacob Painter, Buffalo
5-0 -- Bryson Rigney, Hurricane
5-1 -- Evan Sayre, Catholic
5-2 -- Isaiah Ramsey, Sissonville
4-0 -- Evan Wilson, Capital
4-1 -- Brett Bumgarner, Winfield; Collin Cottrell, Sissonville; Caleb Nutter, Buffalo; Noah Reed, Nitro
4-2 -- Tanner Bondurant, Riverside; Garrett Comer, SA; Blaine Dettinger, GW
4-3 -- Tyson Burke, SA
STRIKEOUTS
64 -- Collin Cottrell, Sissonville (411/3 IP)
60 -- Jacob Smith, Buffalo (37 IP)
51 -- Ryan Beasley, Hoover (37 IP); Jacob Painter, Buffalo (371/3 IP)
47 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic (502/3 IP); Matthew Toops, Hoover (392/3 IP)
46 -- Alex Wilson, Riverside (271/3 IP)
45 -- Will Bright, Hoover (34 IP)
41 -- Eli Ellis, GW (322/3 IP)
40 -- Isaiah Ramsey, Sissonville (352/3 IP)
37 -- Colten Carpenter, Sissonville (46 IP)
36 -- Caleb Nutter, Buffalo (22 IP); Cameron Reed, GW (282/3 IP)
35 -- Andrew Scarberry, Nitro (42 IP)
34 -- Owen Moore, Capital (33 IP); Peyton Stover, Winfield (33 IP)
33 -- Garrett Comer, SA (401/3 IP); Evan Wilson, Capital (31 IP)
31 -- Hager Summers, Nitro (281.3 IP)
30 -- Joel Gardner, Hurricane (172/3 IP); Dustin Johnson, SC (232/3 IP)
29 -- Noah Reed, Nitro (24 IP)
EARNED RUN AVERAGE
(Minimum 27 innings pitched)
0.74 -- Bryson Rigney, Hurricane (281/3 IP)
0.85 -- Collin Cottrell, Sissonville (411/3 IP)
0.90 -- Evan Wilson, Capital (31 IP)
1.22 -- Ismael Borrero, Hurricane (341/3 IP)
1.32 -- Jacob Smith (37 IP)
1.34 -- Will Campbell, SA (311/3 IP)
1.52 -- Colten Carpenter, Sissonville (46 IP)
1.59 -- Matthew Toops, Hoover (392/3 IP)
1.65 -- Brett Bumgarner, Winfield (292/3 IP)
1.89 -- Ryan Beasley, Hoover (34 IP)
1.91 -- Peyton Stover, Winfield (33 IP)
2.44 -- Jacob Painter, Buffalo (371/3 IP)
2.49 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic (502/3 IP)
2.64 -- Evan Sayre, Catholic (45 IP)
3.00 -- Isaac McCallister, GW (28 IP)