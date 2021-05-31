The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Damian Witty
Hurricane sophomore Damian Witty leads the Kanawha Valley in hitting with a .605 average.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | Herald-Dispatch

Team records

Pos--School W-L Pct.
1. Hurricane 24-1 .960
2. Sissonville 17-4 .810
3. St. Albans 19-6 .760
4. Charleston Catholic 19-8 .704
5. Buffalo 15-7 .682
6. Herbert Hoover 15-10 .600
7. Nitro 12-9 .571
8. Winfield 14-12 .539
9. George Washington 16-15 .516
10. Riverside 8-15 .348
11. Capital 6-16 .273
12. South Charleston 3-15 .167
13. Poca 2-16 .111

HITTING

Batting leaders (minimum 23 hits)

Player, School AB Hits Average
Damian Witty, Hurr. 38 23 .605
Isaac McCallister, GW 68 35 .515
Caleb Nutter, Buff. 59 29 .492
Drew Whitman, SA 61 30 .492
Tyson Burke, SA 80 39 .487
J.W. Armstrong, CC 78 36 .462
Ethan Spolarich, Hur. 78 34 .436
Grant Fenwick, GW 90 39 .433
Trent Short, SA 65 28 .431
Will Campbell, SA 66 28 .424
Jacob Hufford, CC 85 35 .412
Bryson Rigney, Hurr. 61 25 .410
Thomas Rennie, CC 87 35 .402
Dylan Griffith, Sisson. 60 24 .400
Andrew Scarberry, Nit. 63 25 .397
Levi Tinsley, Sisson. 71 28 .394
Luka Moore, Hurr. 61 24 .393
Cameron Reed, GW 107 42 .393
Peyton Stover, Win. 87 34 .391
Jacob Smith, Buffalo 67 26 .388
Isaiah Ramsey, Siss. 73 28 .384
Matthew Toops, HH 74 28 .378
D. Whittington, Buff. 61 23 .377
Carson McCoy, SA 77 28 .364
Garrett Comer, SA 80 29 .362
Ryan Elkins, HH 67 24 .358

HOME RUNS

4 -- Luka Moore, Hurricane

3 -- Will Ellis, GW; Nick Grayam, Hoover; Isaac Hamrick, GW

2 -- Tanner Bondurant, Riverside; Garrett Comer, SA; Ryan Elkins, Hoover; Isaac McCallister, GW; Tucker Purdy, Hoover; Bryson Rigney, Hurricane; Brayden Rollyson, Hoover; Peyton Stover, Winfield; Matthew Toops, Hoover

RUNS BATTED IN

30 -- Tyson Burke, SA; Luka Moore, Hurricane

26 -- Garrett Comer, SA

25 -- Isaac Hamrick, GW; Ethan Spolarich, Hurricane

24 -- J.W. Armstrong, Catholic

23 -- Trent Short, SA

22 -- Ryan Elkins, Hoover; Peyton Stover, Winfield

21 -- Brogan Brown, Hurricane; Dylan Kuhl, Winfield; Isaac McCallister, GW; Bryson Rigney, Hurricane; Andrew Scarberry, Nitro

20 -- Will Campbell, SA; Nick Grayam, Hoover

STOLEN BASES

29 -- Peyton Stover, Winfield

28 -- Grant Fenwick, GW

25 -- Carson McCoy, SA

24 -- Kam Snyder, GW

22 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic

18 -- Cameron Reed, GW; Drew Whitman, SA

17 -- J.W. Armstrong, Catholic; Tyson Burke, SA

16 -- Isaac McCallister, GW; Gannon Morris, Catholic; Ethan Spolarich, Hurricane

15 -- Jaxson Cunningham, Winfield; Dylan Griffith, Sissonville; Isaiah Ramsey, Sissonville

14 -- Rece Amburgey, Winfield; Brogan Brown, Hurricane; Brycen Brown, Winfield; Cam Carney, Hurricane; Will Ellis, GW

13 -- Evan Sayre, Catholic

PITCHING

WINS

8-1 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic

7-1 -- Colten Carpenter, Sissonville

6-0 -- Ismael Borrero, Hurricane

6-1 -- Will Campbell, SA; Matthew Toops, Hoover

6-2 -- Jacob Painter, Buffalo

5-0 -- Bryson Rigney, Hurricane

5-1 -- Evan Sayre, Catholic

5-2 -- Isaiah Ramsey, Sissonville

4-0 -- Evan Wilson, Capital

4-1 -- Brett Bumgarner, Winfield; Collin Cottrell, Sissonville; Caleb Nutter, Buffalo; Noah Reed, Nitro

4-2 -- Tanner Bondurant, Riverside; Garrett Comer, SA; Blaine Dettinger, GW

4-3 -- Tyson Burke, SA

STRIKEOUTS

64 -- Collin Cottrell, Sissonville (411/3 IP)

60 -- Jacob Smith, Buffalo (37 IP)

51 -- Ryan Beasley, Hoover (37 IP); Jacob Painter, Buffalo (371/3 IP)

47 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic (502/3 IP); Matthew Toops, Hoover (392/3 IP)

46 -- Alex Wilson, Riverside (271/3 IP)

45 -- Will Bright, Hoover (34 IP)

41 -- Eli Ellis, GW (322/3 IP)

40 -- Isaiah Ramsey, Sissonville (352/3 IP)

37 -- Colten Carpenter, Sissonville (46 IP)

36 -- Caleb Nutter, Buffalo (22 IP); Cameron Reed, GW (282/3 IP)

35 -- Andrew Scarberry, Nitro (42 IP)

34 -- Owen Moore, Capital (33 IP); Peyton Stover, Winfield (33 IP)

33 -- Garrett Comer, SA (401/3 IP); Evan Wilson, Capital (31 IP)

31 -- Hager Summers, Nitro (281.3 IP)

30 -- Joel Gardner, Hurricane (172/3 IP); Dustin Johnson, SC (232/3 IP)

29 -- Noah Reed, Nitro (24 IP)

EARNED RUN AVERAGE

(Minimum 27 innings pitched)

0.74 -- Bryson Rigney, Hurricane (281/3 IP)

0.85 -- Collin Cottrell, Sissonville (411/3 IP)

0.90 -- Evan Wilson, Capital (31 IP)

1.22 -- Ismael Borrero, Hurricane (341/3 IP)

1.32 -- Jacob Smith (37 IP)

1.34 -- Will Campbell, SA (311/3 IP)

1.52 -- Colten Carpenter, Sissonville (46 IP)

1.59 -- Matthew Toops, Hoover (392/3 IP)

1.65 -- Brett Bumgarner, Winfield (292/3 IP)

1.89 -- Ryan Beasley, Hoover (34 IP)

1.91 -- Peyton Stover, Winfield (33 IP)

2.44 -- Jacob Painter, Buffalo (371/3 IP)

2.49 -- Jacob Hufford, Catholic (502/3 IP)

2.64 -- Evan Sayre, Catholic (45 IP)

3.00 -- Isaac McCallister, GW (28 IP)