It was a struggle on both sides of the ball for Nitro’s baseball team on a windy Saturday afternoon at Shawnee Sports Complex.

The Wildcats (1-7), who were forced to play their scheduled home game at Shawnee due to poor field conditions at Nitro High, were routed by Lincoln 15-3 in five innings in the first game of a doubleheader.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

