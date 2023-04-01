It was a struggle on both sides of the ball for Nitro’s baseball team on a windy Saturday afternoon at Shawnee Sports Complex.
The Wildcats (1-7), who were forced to play their scheduled home game at Shawnee due to poor field conditions at Nitro High, were routed by Lincoln 15-3 in five innings in the first game of a doubleheader.
The results of the second game were not available before press time.
Lincoln scored its 15 runs on 13 hits and the Cougars used the 30-plus-mile per hour wind — which was blowing straight out to left field — to their advantage as they hit two home runs in the air and had one inside-the-park homer. Lincoln had six extra-base hits.
Nitro’s pitchers struggled with the wind. They walked four batters and hit two batters.
Corbin Ayers was 3 for 3 with four RBIs. Maddox Perine had a big day for the Cougars as he was 3 for 3 with two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.
His three-run home run in the top of the fifth gave Lincoln a 9-1 lead, which essentially put the game out of reach.
Nitro mustered just three hits in the loss. Nitro’s first-inning run was a result of Carter Jones’ fielder’s choice that drove in Noah Reed.
Down 11-1 in the fourth, a walk and two hit batters loaded the bases for Reed, who hit a two-run single to cut the deficit to 11-3.
Lincoln answered with four runs on five hits in the top of the fifth to make the score 15-3. Lincoln got three quick outs in the bottom of the fifth and won via the 10-run rule.
Nitro coach David Sneed said the Cougars did a better time handling the conditions.
“We could have handled the elements better than the other team did,” Sneed said. “The other team did. I think we have a better team than how we played today. We just need better pitching. The wind has an effect, but just as much on their team as it does ours.”
Reed was the starting pitcher but went just one inning, allowing four earned run. Jacob Angel relieved him and went the rest of the way, allowing 11 runs with five strikeouts.
AJ Bart, the starting pitcher for Lincoln, went three innings, allowing one run on one hit and two strikeouts. Christopher Mazzle went two innings in relief, allowing two runs on two hits.