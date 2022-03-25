WINFIELD -- Logan got off to a slow start offensively but turned on the gas against Winfield late on Friday night.
The Wildcats scored one run in the first four innings and scored seven in the sixth and seventh while they held the Generals to four hits and no runs in an 8-0 win at Winfield High School.
"That's what we do," Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. "We've got very good pitching. Joey Canterbury is a sophomore. Did a great job. That team right there [Winfield] has been knocking the daylights out of the ball for five or six games. I think he held them to two hits through five innings. Ungodly."
The Wildcats improve to 2-0 and the Generals are now 5-2.
Winfield starting pitcher Brett Bumgarner was the losing pitcher as he went 52/3 innings allowing five runs off six hits.
Logan starting pitcher Joey Canterbury was the winning pitcher as he went five innings, allowing two hits and striking out four. Chad Burnette pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
Logan designated hitter Jared Burnette led the way offensively as he went 2 for 3 with two singles and three runs batted in. Jake Ramey went 1 for 3 with three RBIs and Garrett Williamson went 1 for 2 with an RBI. Dawson Maynard went 2 for 4. Logan tallied nine hits in the contest.
Jaxson Cunningham got half of Winfield's hits as he went 2 for 4. Dylan Kuhl and Quincy Miller each had a single for the Wildcats.
After Bumgarner got the first three outs of the game with 10 pitches, Winfield looked like it had something going in the bottom of the first. Kuhl hit a one-out single and runners were on first and second after Bumgarner reached on an error by the third baseman. Karson Frye then walked to load the bases but Brycen Brown flew out to left to end the inning.
The second inning was scoreless but Logan got on the board using small ball in the top of the third. Three walks loaded the bases for the Wildcats for Ramey, who hit a sacrifice fly to center which drove in Jared Burnette from third to make it 1-0. Logan had yet to get a hit but led.
Logan got its first hit in the fourth but nothing came of it.
Winfield looked like it had something going in the bottom of the fifth as Maddox Shafer was hit by a pitch and Cunningham singled to center. Maddox was called out at second on a throw from center, though, and nothing came of the inning.
The Wildcats maintained a 1-0 lead going into the sixth.
Things got out of hand for the Winfield defense in the top of the sixth as the Wildcats posted five runs on four hits, sending 10 runners to the plate. Ramey and Jared Burnette both had RBI singles in the inning.
The Wildcats tacked on two more in the top of the seventh to take the 8-0 win.
Errors and walks plagued the Generals throughout the game as they committed five errors and walked seven Logan batters..
"You get yourself in trouble by walking people," Winfield coach Will Isaacs said. "And then, when you can't execute, that just compounds it. We have no one to blame but ourselves. At one point they had six runs on five hits so that means that we contributed an awful lot to that."