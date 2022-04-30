Logan's baseball team is stacked, again.
There's really no other way to describe the defending Class AA champion.
The Wildcats lost just two seniors from last season (Tyler Fenwick and Corey Miller) and have eight returning starters.
Perhaps that's why the 16-6 Wildcats rattled off 10 straight wins to start the season.
But then Logan hit a snag, losing six of eight games from April 15 through April 25.
Four of Logan's losses were against teams from West Virginia -- Bridgeport (18-3), Linsly (10-4), Jefferson (20-1) and Independence (15-2)
The other two were against Georgetown (South Carolina) and Waccamaw (South Carolina) in a tournament at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Logan coach Kevin Gertz says despite playing strong competition, he was disappointed about losing six of eight.
"We lost to very very good teams," Gertz said. "But it was very disappointing to lose and I'm disappointed any time we lose. Last few games we've turned it back around and this is where we want to start playing our best. Hopefully we are.
"I don't know that anybody's played anywhere close to the schedule we've played. The [Cardinal] conference is tough, there's no doubt about it. But outside the conference a lot of teams play teams and say, 'Well we need to get some wins.' I didn't think that's the way this team needed to be. That's why we went to the beach. That's why we went to Bridgeport."
It certainly seemed like playing West Virginia's top teams paid off last week. The Wildcats handled Chapmanville 12-3 Wednesday and tallied a 15-0 win over Nitro Thursday.
Gertz said his team's approach at the plate made all the difference in the wins compared to the losses.
"We got up there and just tried to hit line drives," Gertz said after Thursday's win over Nitro. "When we were playing bad we hit way too many fly balls, way too many strikeouts, and we weren't putting the ball in play. We put the ball in play [Thursday]."
Logan has hitters all the way down the line. The lowest batting average in the Wildcat starting lineup is a .284 as of Thursday's game against Nitro.
Logan's top hitters are Dawson Maynard (.507, 20 RBIs, four home runs), Jake Ramey (.472, 23 RBIs), Korbin Bostic (.392, 21 RBIs, eight triples, three home runs) and Garrett Williamson (.417, 19 RBIs, one home run).
Bostic and Maynard showed their power on Thursday as they combined for three home runs (Bostic two, Maynard one) and seven RBIs.
"Past week I've really struggled to hit," Bostic said. "As soon as we got back from the beach, we came in, got some good [batting practice] rounds in. Really locked in this week because we've been playing pretty bad the past two weeks. We came in with a whole new mind at the plate and the whole team has just been hitting the ball great."
"All year I've just been trying to put a barrel to the ball," Maynard said. "Our main approach is to try to take team at-bats instead of me at-bats. At the start it felt like just four or five players were hitting the ball but now we're all cranking it. One through nine we're very strong."
Maynard followed up Thursday's win by hitting for the cycle Friday as the Wildcats scored five runs in the top of the seventh to beat Herbert Hoover on the road 13-9.
Gertz notices his team's offensive prowess. A coach who's been around for more than 30 years, Gertz said he sees something different with this year's offense.
"My dad had probably coached some way or another since 1975, so 48 years," Gertz said. "My dad is big on pitching and defense. You just didn't score against us. We went 32-3, in 35 games we allowed 36 runs. This team, I thought would be like that arms-wise and defense-wise but this team hits better than any team I've seen here for 36 years. We've had better top-line hitters, but one through nine we've never had anything like this."
The Wildcats haven't lived up to their full pitching potential, though. But that's not to say they wont. Logan's top pitchers have faced injuries or otherwise been sidelined.
Gertz considers his top three pitchers, in no particular order, to be Maynard, Konner Lowe and Jarron Glick.
Maynard was battling a shoulder injury but is pitching again. Lowe tore his UCL last season and is coming back from surgery. He's made three starts this season and is 1-1 with a 3.14 ERA. Glick had a brain tumor removed in 2021.
"He just had his last chemo treatment a couple of weeks ago," Gertz said. "He's a senior but I know that the SSAC will do the right thing. Tyler Fenwick ended up being our number-one starter [last season]. Maynard was our 1A and Glick was 1B. We had three aces last year. With Lowe coming back, we were really expecting big-time arms up at the top and they haven't pitched."
Gertz said Lowe has pitched around 15 innings and Maynard has pitched less than that. But other guys like sophomore Joey Canterbury, who shut out Nitro over five innings on Thursday, have stepped up.
"Joey will be a one or two on most teams in this state," Gertz said. "In a couple years he's gonna be a dominant number one. Our twins Jared and Chad Burnette. Without Chad we don't win the state tournament last year. He's throwing well but Jared is throwing like a number one for us."
Despite the injuries and illnesses, Gertz thinks his pitching staff should be relatively healthy come postseason play.
"They're coming, they're getting healthy," Gertz said. "When healthy we've got 10 or 11 extremely good arms. In another week or so, they'll all be there except Maynard may not be at 90-91 [miles per hour]. He'll be 85-86 with a slider like you've never seen."
Gertz spoke in an interview on Thursday. On Saturday, Maynard pitched and threw a one-hitter in Logan's 10-0 win in five innings over Shady Spring. He's 3-0 with an ERA of .072.
Needless to say, Logan is primed to make another state title run.