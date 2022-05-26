LOGAN — Defending Class AA baseball state champion Logan moved another step closer to retaining its crown as the Wildcats defeated Sissonville 4-1 in the decisive game three of the Region 4 final Thursday night at a soggy Roger E. Gertz Field.
Logan (26-8) advances to next week’s state tournament at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston and will open up tournament action on Thursday.
“Great win tonight, I’m so proud of those kids,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “It was horrible conditions, we probably shouldn’t have played the last couple of innings, but we did everything we could to get it in.
“It was a great game by two great teams. All three pitchers were outstanding tonight. I know Isaiah [Ramsey] hadn’t pitched much this month, but he was very good tonight. And Konner [Lowe] matched him pitch for pitch.”
Lowe, a left-hander, kept Sissonville hitters off balance all game long as he went 5 1/3 innings and struck out nine while walking just two. The lone run he allowed was unearned.
Ramsey was saddled with the loss for coach Chad Carpenter’s Sissonville squad as he went all six innings and gave up four runs, all unearned, on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk.
The Wildcats got the scoring started in the second inning as Lowe led the frame off with a single to left, and then courtesy runner Conner Mullins stole second to get into scoring position. Ryan Roberts dribbled a grounder to short, but Indians shortstop Brayden Perdue uncorked a throw over the first baseman’s head, allowing Mullins to score from second and give Logan the 1-0 lead.
The Cats nearly scored a second run as Carson Kirk lined a two-out single into center later in the inning, but Sissonville center fielder Eli Simonton threw a dart to catcher Tristen Portz to nab the runner at the plate and end the inning.
Sissonville threatened to score in the third and fourth innings, but Lowe was able to work out of the jams and strand the runners both times.
In the third, Ramsey and Steve Loftis led off the inning with singles but were stranded, and in the fourth Collin Cottrell walked and Portz singled, but they advanced no further.
The score remained 1-0 until the Logan half of the fifth as Gertz elected to utilize some small ball which led to a couple of Sissonville miscues.
Kirk reached base to start the inning on an error by the Indians’ first baseman and Korbin Bostic followed him up by laying down a sacrifice bunt into the wet infield grass. Sissonville pitcher Ramsey fielded the ball but threw it down the right-field line, allowing Bostic to reach safely and Kirk to score and make it 2-0.
Next up was All-Stater Dawson Maynard, and he too was asked to put down a sacrifice bunt, and he dropped down a perfect one down the third-base line. Sissonville’s Colton Carpenter fielded the wet ball and his throw also went down the right-field line, allowing Maynard to reach safely and Bostic to score and make it 3-0.
The Wildcats scored their final run as catcher Jake Ramey stroked a two-strike single into left field to score Maynard and give Logan the 4-0 advantage.
“We did what we do best,” Gertz said. “Move guys, bunt the ball, and in these kinds of conditions you make people make plays and it’s very hard. That helped us tonight. I was actually worried about that affecting us in the final inning, I was hoping for pop-ups at that point.”
Sissonville scored its lone run in the fifth as Eli Simonton reached base on an error by Maynard and later scored on an error by second baseman Cole Blankenship to make it 4-1.
That was all the offense the Indians could muster as Chad Burnette came in to pitch the final 1 2/3 innings and close it out for Logan, despite the skies opening up into a downpour.
The win improved Logan to 26-8 on the season while the loss ends Sissonville’s season with a 22-10 mark.
“I’m just so proud of these kids,” Gertz said. “I don’t know what we’ll be seeded next week [at the state tournament] and I don’t really care. Every team that will be up there is loaded. It’s going to be a hell of a tournament.”