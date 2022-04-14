MAN -- Logan ran its record to 10-0 Wednesday, but according to coach Kevin Gertz, the Wildcats are far from a “perfect 10,’’ at least for now.
Dawson Maynard led a 10-hit attack by going 4 for 4 with a two-run homer and an RBI double Wednesday evening as Logan took down Man 9-3 in a battle of Logan County teams again contending for state supremacy.
Wildcats pitchers Chad Burnette and reliever Ryan Roberts combined to strike out 10 and allowed just five hits to the Hillbillies (9-4), last year’s Class A state tournament runners-up.
Logan, the defending Class AA champion, vaulted into a 4-0 lead by the second inning and kept the pressure on Man, which issued seven walks and committed three errors to help the Wildcats’ cause.
Gertz said before the game that he thinks his team can play better, especially this week when the Wildcats started out with consecutive games against neighboring rivals Scott (a 3-2 win), Chapmanville (a 7-4 victory) and Man.
“We’ve got to be sharper if we want to win this thing again,’’ Gertz said. “We’ve got great talent, and I think we’re going to be very, very good. We’re a couple weeks away, and trying to get some healthy arms.
“Defensively, we’re good. We’ve played well. We hit well the first seven games, but we didn’t see top-notch, quality pitching. The last three days, we’ve seen good arms and hit enough, but we haven’t hit like we’re capable of hitting. But it’s getting in the routine and playing. You can’t play and then be off eight days because of rain.’’
Leadoff hitter Korbin Bostic drew three walks for Logan, rocked an RBI triple and scored all four times he came to the plate. One of the team’s top pitchers, he’s battling a shoulder injury and was only able to serve as designated hitter on Wednesday. He’s joined on the recovery list by fellow pitchers Maynard (thumb) and Konner Lowe, who had Tommy John surgery in the offseason and is finally scheduled to throw in the coming days.
Garrett Williamson went 2 for 4 for the Wildcats and Aiden Slack ripped an RBI double in the top of the first inning as Logan scored three times. Maynard also swiped three bases and had a pair of defensive gems at third base.
Even though Logan won its 14th straight game dating back to last season, Gertz isn’t concerned about the Ws and Ls at this point.
“I don’t care about our record,’’ Gertz said. “I don’t ever want to lose, don’t get me wrong. But you learn a hell of a lot more from losing than you do from winning. We won two games coming from behind, which shows me that we don’t quit.’’
The Billies showed some spark in the middle innings Wednesday, shaving their deficit to 4-3 on run-scoring hits from Braxton Messer and Brady Hall-Montgomery and an infield throwing error by Logan. Messer went 2 for 2 with a double and Jace Adkins was 2 for 4.
Man pitchers Preston Blankenship and Caleb Blevins combined to fan 11 batters, but the Billies sprang some leaks in other areas, especially on the bases, where they had two runners picked off and another thrown out from right field.
“I saw some good things out of our boys tonight,’’ said Man coach Mike Crosby, “then I seen some of the same mistakes that we’re going to have to get corrected if we hope to close the deal like we were unfortunately not able to do last year.
“But [Logan’s] extremely talented. I remember those boys when they were trying to quality for the Little League World Series.’’
Crosby still sees some possibilities for his program this season.
“Honestly, I think as far as pure athleticism and everything,’’ Crosby said, “I think this year we’re a lot more athletic and our pitching staff is deeper and so is our overall defensive ability and running the bases and everything.
“I see the talent to have a leg up on last year’s team. But like last year’s team, it looks like it’s going to take us a while to jell if we ever do. Last year, we were two-thirds of the way through the season before we really came together … We went on a big win streak and went through the sectionals and regionals with not much trouble.’’