Sophomore Dawson Maynard, who helped Logan capture the Class AA state championship last week at Appalachian Power Park, has been selected as the Cardinal Conference Player of the Year in baseball.
Maynard, a pitcher, infielder and catcher, went 5-0 on the mound this season with a 1.24 earned run average and 57 strikeouts in 392/3 innings. He walked just 10 all season.
At the plate, Maynard batted .385 with 17 extra-base hits, had a .488 on-base percentage and stole 10 bases. He was joined on the All-Cardinal Conference first team by Wildcats teammate Tyler Fenwick.
Sissonville, which won the conference regular-season title this year, placed three on the All-Cardinal first team -- catcher Hunter Montgomery and infielders Dylan Griffith and Levi Tinsley.
Two other schools had a pair of players on the 14-man first team -- Herbert Hoover (Matthew Toops, Brayden Rollyson) and Scott (Alex Epling, Griffin Miller).