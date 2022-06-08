Prep baseball: Logan's Maynard named Cardinal Conference Player of the Year Staff report Jun 8, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two-time Class AA baseball state champion Logan swept the 2022 Cardinal Conference individual honors, announced Wednesday by the league's coaches.Junior infielder/pitcher Dawson Maynard was named the Cardinal Conference Player of the Year and Wildcats coach Kevin Gertz was the league's Coach of the Year.Logan's Garrett Williamson and Jake Ramey joined Maynard on the All-Cardinal Conference first team.Sissonville also landed three players on the first team: Isaiah Ramsey, Collinn Cottrell and Colton Carpenter.Winfield (Brett Bumarner and Kaleb Henson) and Chapmanville (Brody Dalton and Talan Thompson) each had two first-teamers.The rest of the All-Cardinal first team consisted of Herbert Hoover's Will Bright, Wayne's Levi Cassidy, Scott's Griffin Miller, Nitro's Noah Reed and Poca's Dominick Rogers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesPrep softball: Nitro's Elkins, Winfield's Dean head Class AA All-State teamJustice rekindles gas tax holiday idea; Blair throws cold water on itThe Food Guy: Culinary magic in the mountains - The Billy is back, Canaan gets a new chefChris Hamilton: Having state save coal industry isn't socialism (Opinion)Gazette-Mail editorial: Mooney can't blame politics for ethics woesMarshall football: Installation of new turf begins at Joan C. Edwards StadiumFormer WVU, South Charleston standout Robert Alexander dead at 64North-South football: Hoover's Devin Hatfield enjoying camaraderiePSC to hold hearings on AEP subsidiaries' requested $297 million rate hike opposed by ratepayers, county commissionsIn Phillips trial, jury sees body, dashboard camera footage