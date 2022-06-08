Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Two-time Class AA baseball state champion Logan swept the 2022 Cardinal Conference individual honors, announced Wednesday by the league's coaches.

Junior infielder/pitcher Dawson Maynard was named the Cardinal Conference Player of the Year and Wildcats coach Kevin Gertz was the league's Coach of the Year.

Logan's Garrett Williamson and Jake Ramey joined Maynard on the All-Cardinal Conference first team.

Sissonville also landed three players on the first team: Isaiah Ramsey, Collinn Cottrell and Colton Carpenter.

Winfield (Brett Bumarner and Kaleb Henson) and Chapmanville (Brody Dalton and Talan Thompson) each had two first-teamers.

The rest of the All-Cardinal first team consisted of Herbert Hoover's Will Bright, Wayne's Levi Cassidy, Scott's Griffin Miller, Nitro's Noah Reed and Poca's Dominick Rogers.