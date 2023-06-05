Branson McCloud vs. Damian Witty was a premier showdown with one on the mound and the other at the plate.
The prep baseball stars shared Mountain State Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors Friday.
McCloud, a senior pitcher/first baseman, helped Spring Valley to the conference title. The Marshall University recruit hit eight home runs, drove in 47 runs and batted .381 to help the Timberwolves to a 23-9 record.
He also went 3-1 with a 2.44 earned run average and three saves. In 37 1/3 innings, McCloud struck out 48 and walked 17, surrendering 29 hits.
Witty helped the Redskins to a 19-8 record, starring on the mound and at the plate. He has signed with the University of Charleston.
Spring Valley’s Austin Pratt and South Charleston’s Shane Saunders shared MSAC Coach of the Year honors.
“Branson’s a once-in-a-lifetime talent who comes along,” Pratt said of McCloud. “Hitting, pitching, he’s been one of the top talents we’ve ever had at Spring Valley.”
The first team featured pitchers Dustin Johnson of South Charleston, Owen Gress of Hurricane, Bryson Hoff of St. Albans and Evan Wilson of Capital; outfielders Tayveon Wilson of Huntington High, Isaac Petitt of Class AAA state champion Cabell Midland, Tristan Harless of St. Albans and Eli Dawson of George Washington; first baseman Ryker Parker and second baseman Ayden Youngblood of St. Albans, shortstop Dylan Bell and catcher Caden Johnson of Hurricane, third baseman Ray Ray Williams and designated hitter Kenyon Collins of Cabell Midland and utility player Nelson Woofter of Parkersburg.
The second team included pitchers Grant Stratton of Spring Valley, Reece Sutphin of Hurricane and Ethan Marshall of Parkersburg; outfielders Jack Eastone of Cabell Midland, Abe Fenwick of George Washington, Brayden Perry of Parkersburg and Andrew Baria of Riverside; first basemen Jax O’Roark of Huntington High, Chuck Kelley of George Washington and Jake Walker of Riverside; second baseman Grant Shumaker of Spring Valley, shortstop Cayden Parker of Parkersburg, third baseman Garrett Comer of St. Albans, catcher Jamison Smith of Spring Valley, designated hitter Joe Lively of George Washington and utility player Garrett Waggoner of Spring Valley.
Earning special honorable mention were Alex Wilson and Eli Petry of Riverside, Hunter McSweeney of Cabell Midland, Braxton Burke and Corbin Dixon of South Charleston and Jonathan Jackson of Huntington High.
Honorable-mention picks included Gavin Comer and Bryce Eggleton of St. Albans, Ethan Fraley and Cole Ferguson of Spring Valley, Ethan Bailey and Trisdon Ciampanella of Capital, Colson Parker and Jaxon Hatfield of Huntington High, Weston Smith and Braden Sloan of Hurricane, Jackson Akers and Avery Graley of South Charleston, Luke Samuel and Landon Nida of Cabell Midland, Eli Smith and Ty Nettles of George Washington, Alex Baria and Caen Knapp of Riverside and Colin McCarter and Zach Shockey of Parkersburg.