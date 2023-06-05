Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hurricane’s Damian Witty (right) taps helmets at home plate with teammate Caden Johnson after Witty hit a home run during a regular-season game. Witty was named Co-Player of the Year in the Mountain State Athletic Conference.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Branson McCloud vs. Damian Witty was a premier showdown with one on the mound and the other at the plate.

The prep baseball stars shared Mountain State Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors Friday.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.