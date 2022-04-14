The first game of the annual Ed Carter Tournament came down to the wire on Thursday at St. Albans High School.
After St. Albans and Riverside traded leads throughout the game, the score was tied at 8 in the bottom of the seventh when Carson McCoy singled to the right side through the drawn-in infield to give the Red Dragons the 9-8 win.
Despite the win, St. Albans coach Rick Whitman wasn’t happy with the way the Red Dragons (12-1) got it.
“The only positive is that we came out with the win,” Whitman said. “That’s two games in a row we haven’t played that well. We had a couple of good practices this week, but when you walk guys and give up extra outs on the bases, it makes it tough. At the end of the day, we found a way to win.”
St. Albans starting pitcher Will Campbell faced control issues early. In the first inning, he walked Nate Davis and Tanner Bondurant before JT Groves singled past first baseman Brady Williams, scoring Davis and Bondurant to give Riverside a 2-0 lead.
In the top of the third, another leadoff walk came back to bite Campbell. He walked Bondurant to start the frame. Tyler Perdue then singled and Groves walked and the bases were loaded with no outs. Sammy Sheetz grounded out to first, which scored Bondurant to make it 3-0 Warriors.
In the top of the fourth, Campbell got in more trouble as he loaded bases with two outs. That was the end of the line for Campbell as Nate Price came in in relief. Price got the out to end the inning.
Campbell went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on five hits.
Bondurant, Riverside’s starting pitcher, held the Red Dragons hitless for the first 3 2/3 innings before Jordan Mosley singled and Beau Kelley hit a towering home run over the left field wall to cut Riverside’s lead to 3-2.
Riverside answered in the top of the fifth as Petry drove Jake Walker in with a double to make it 4-2.
Having gotten just two hits in the first four innings, the St. Albans bats woke up with a five-hit, five-run bottom of the fifth, featuring a three-run home run off the bat of Ryker Parker to give the Red Dragons a 7-4 lead.
That lead was short-lived, though, as Riverside answered with four runs on four hits and a costly error to take an 8-7 lead in the top of the sixth.
St. Albans tied the game at 8 in the bottom of the sixth as Campbell hit an RBI single.
McCoy came in to pitch for St. Albans and he gave up a one-out single, but his defense had his back as it turned a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.
In the bottom of the seventh, it was McCoy’s turn to be the hero.
Petry, who came in to pitch for Riverside in the fifth, hit Kelley in the helmet with a pitch to start the inning. Carson Womack then laid down a bunt that went right to Petry. Petry tried to get the lead runner at second but air-mailed his throw to center field and the runners advanced to second and third.
Garrett Comer was intentionally walked to load the bases for McCoy. On a 2-0 count, he lined a ball to right, driving in Kelley and giving the Red Dragons the 9-8 win.
McCoy went 2 for 3 with an RBI and was the winning pitcher. Petry was the losing pitcher.
Five other Red Dragons drove in a run or more. Youngblood was 1 for 4 with an RBI, Williams was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Campbell was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Parker was 1 for 3 with three RBIs and Kelley was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
For Riverside (4-9), Petry was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Sheets had an RBI, Groves was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and Bondurant was 1 for 2 with an RBI.
The Ed Carter Tournament continues Friday. Riverside will play Parkersburg South at 4 p.m. at St. Albans, then St. Albans hosts Parkersburg South at 7 p.m.
Three other Carter Tournament games will be played at Capital Friday: Chapmanville vs. Capital at 2 p.m., Chapmanville vs. Parkersburg at 4:30 and Capital vs. Parkersburg at 7 p.m.