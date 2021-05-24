The MSAC baseball tournament is moving on up.
For the first time, the Mountain State Athletic Conference will stage its championship tournament and place-winner games at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston when the event is contested there Tuesday and Wednesday.
The four-team championship bracket will be weaved into a schedule that includes all 10 of the league’s teams.
Starting off the event at 3 p.m. Tuesday is a matchup between No. 1 seed Hurricane (21-1) and No. 4 St. Albans (19-5). The other semifinal pits No. 2 Huntington (19-5) against No. 3 Cabell Midland (14-6) at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
In between those two games, the MSAC’s No. 5 and No. 6 seeds do battle as Riverside meets George Washington at approximately 5:30. On Wednesday, two more place-winner games lead off the card as No. 7 Spring Valley and No. 8 Parkersburg tangle at 3 p.m., followed by No. 9 Capital and No. 10 South Charleston at 5:30.
The MSAC championship game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday, matching the two semifinal winners from Tuesday. Admission is $5 cash for everyone and concessions will be provided by Power Park. No limitations on attendance are expected. Tournament sponsors are BSN Sports and Summit Community Bank.
Hurricane and St. Albans have met once this season, with the Redskins prevailing 7-2 on May 18. The Redskins’ top pitchers are Ismael Borrero (6-0, 1.30 ERA) and Bryson Rigney (5-0, 0.80). The Red Dragons sport Will Campbell (5-0, 1.34), Tyson Burke (3-1) and Garrett Comer (3-2).
The Redskins have captured six MSAC titles since 2007, but SA took its first league crown in 2019 by beating Hurricane in the championship game. That’s the most recent conference title contest, since the 2020 season was canceled by COVID-19.
Huntington and Cabell Midland have already met twice, splitting their games. The Highlanders won the first contest 12-11 and the Knights took a 7-2 victory in the latter.
In previous seasons, the MSAC semifinals and finals took place at the home field of the No. 1 seed.