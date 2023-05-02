Nitro’s baseball team wasn’t fazed by two early Poca runs on Tuesday.
After the Dots tallied a run in the first and a run in the second, the Wildcats struck for four consecutive runs, and that proved to be the difference as Nitro earned a 6-3 senior night victory at Shawnee Sports Complex.
The game, and the Wildcats’ senior night, was held at Shawnee due to poor field conditions at Nitro High.
Nitro got just five hits on the night. Poca committed three errors and Dot pitchers walked five batters.
“We didn’t hit well all evening,” Nitro coach David Sneed said. “Their pitchers threw pretty well. It was senior night and we were probably a little too relaxed and didn’t play as intense as we should have. We pushed through and got runs when we needed to.”
Poca coach Michael Inglish said there are improvements to be made on defense.
“We just have to play better defense,” Inglish said. “We had some physical errors and some mental errors. The pitchers have to throw strikes and have to pound the zone. That’s been our thing all year. Way too many errors and way too many walks.”
Poca starting pitcher Nolan Payne had initial trouble finding the strike zone. Poca hadn’t played on an artificial surface all season before Tuesday’s game and rainy conditions made the field slick, and Payne repeatedly slipped during his delivery.
Payne went three innings allowing three runs on two hits. He walked three batters.
“The mound was wet,” Inglish said. “It’s the first time [we’ve played on turf] actually. It will probably be the only time. Our pitcher was slipping and sliding a little bit. He didn’t have the right shoes. He didn’t have the strike zone. When he was gripping, he was throwing really well.”
Nitro has a turf practice field and the Wildcats seemingly had an easier time Tuesday because of it.
“We have an artificial turf infield at our school and we actually work off it when we know we’re going to play on turf,” Sneed said. “We’ve kind of been used to it.”
Payne was slated to go more than three innings, but he fouled a ball off his foot in the third and had to leave the game.
“That’s awful,” Inglish said of Payne’s injury. “He was trying. He was doing his best. He was making adjustments on the mound. It’s hard playing in bad weather. It’s May. We’re all expecting sunshine and daisies and it’s not happening right now. He had a heck of an effort.”
Nitro (11-17) used two pitchers, starting with Luke Buckner, who allowed two runs on four hits over four innings of work. He was relieved by freshman Jace Wilkerson, who went three innings, yielded one run on two hits and struck out three batters.
“Our first pitcher was coming back and had a few issues he was working through, so we wanted to give him some innings,” Sneed said. “He pushed through and got innings. Our freshman we brought in has pitched well for us all year long and we like him.”
With sectionals looming next week, Sneed said his young team is coming into its own at the right time.
“We had a terrible start,” Sneed said. “We have a very young team, and the first 12 games we were bad. We’ve actually turned things around and beat a couple really good teams. We played well and beat a couple really good teams. I think our young players are maturing now and they get it and know what’s expected of them. Our momentum is pretty good.”