Nitro’s baseball team wasn’t fazed by two early Poca runs on Tuesday.

After the Dots tallied a run in the first and a run in the second, the Wildcats struck for four consecutive runs, and that proved to be the difference as Nitro earned a 6-3 senior night victory at Shawnee Sports Complex.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

