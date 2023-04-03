Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Poca’s Jackson McClanahan gets a lead off the bag as Capital first baseman Ethan Bailey prepares to take a throw in Monday’s game.

 Photo by Rick Ryan

Brothers and past football standouts Ethan and Toby Payne have moved on to Marshall, but the "House of Payne'' still remains for Poca opponents.

Senior left-hander Nolan Payne, no relation to the former Dots football greats, fired a four-hit shutout Monday evening, leading visiting Poca to a 6-0 victory against Capital at Sam Carpenter Field.

