Brothers and past football standouts Ethan and Toby Payne have moved on to Marshall, but the "House of Payne'' still remains for Poca opponents.
Senior left-hander Nolan Payne, no relation to the former Dots football greats, fired a four-hit shutout Monday evening, leading visiting Poca to a 6-0 victory against Capital at Sam Carpenter Field.
Payne struck out 10 and walk none in his route-going performance, and ended the game by starting a 1-6-3 double play. The Dots broke the game open with four runs in the fourth inning -- all unearned -- to go up 5-0 and make things even easier for Payne.
"I've done things a little bit like that before,'' Payne said, "but it feels good to do it once again.
"I was really hitting the zone a lot and really had control of my fastball and my slider. The biggest thing was just controlling my fastball -- pretty much, that's all I had to do.''
Dots coach Michael Inglish also lauded Payne's control, noting that it was an improvement on his first outing of the season, a 6-5 loss to the same Cougars team on March 15.
"That was the first game of the season,'' Inglish said, "and first game jitters, probably, getting on the bump. He was just missing barely and today he was just a little more [in control].''
Poca (2-5) was efficient in most areas Monday, not committing an error and not issuing any bases on balls -- not beating itself.
"Control is very important, as you know,'' Inglish said. "If you get two of three things -- you play defense, you don't walk guys and hopefully you hit a little bit -- you get two of those three down, you're going to play well. And Nolan was on tonight.''
The big hit in the Dots' four-spot in the fourth was a two-run single by Cole Richardson. All of those runs came with two out. Jackson McClanahan donated an RBI single in that inning and another run crossed on an infield error.
Poca's other tallies came on a bases-loaded walk to Garrett Miller in the second and Dominick Rogers' sacrifice fly in the sixth.
Capital (3-7), on the other hand, sprang leaks in several areas. The first five runs allowed by starter Trisdon Ciampanella and reliever Jack Bailey were all unearned and the one permitted by second reliever Elijah Crowley was helped along by a balk.
Hard-luck Ciampanella didn't give up a hit until the fourth, and that's when the Dots got four runs with the help of two Cougars errors. Ciampanella, though, did issue six of his team's seven walks in his four innings.
"That sums up our season,'' said Capital coach Steven Lewis. "Before the game [Ciampanella] had allowed 24 runs all year, and only four were earned. He's that pitcher that we just can't make plays behind him.
"We've just got to make the routine plays and the little things will come together on defense. And [Payne] was keeping us on our toes, not knowing what's coming next. We didn't get any timely hits.''
Payne retired 10 straight Capital batters between the first and fourth innings. The only Cougar to reach base twice was Evan Wilson, who went 2 for 3. Wilson is the only returning full-time starter for the Cougars, who lost 11 seniors and eight starters off last year's squad.
"We've just got to go up there with better approaches,'' Lewis said. "Young kids -- we'll get there. We've just got to take better approaches.''
Poca 6, Capital 0
Poca;010;401;0;--;6;5;0
Capital;000;000;0;--;0;4;3
Payne and Miller; Ciampanella, Bailey (5), Crowley (6) and Garnes; Top hitters -- Poca: Bonnett 2-3, double; Richardson 2 RBIs; Capital: Wilson 2-3