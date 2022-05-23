Several regional baseball games in the Kanawha Valley were postponed until Tuesday because of a steady rain that fell on the area much of Monday morning and afternoon. Heading the list was the much-anticipated Class AAA Region 4 showdown featuring Cabell Midland (25-6) at Hurricane (29-4). The opener of that best-of-three series was rescheduled to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hurricane's Lola Meeks Field.
"When you get to this time of year, you look forward to playing," Redskins coach Brian Sutphin said. "We're excited to compete, but we know there will be better days to play. This [weather] system is just sitting there and has rained all day. [Tuesday] looks better and we'll come back then and nothing changes."
Also washed out Monday were the Class A Region 4 game that had Greater Beckley Christian (3-25) facing Charleston Catholic (14-16) at Shawnee Park and the Class AAA Region 3 series opener that had Greenbrier East (16-15) at George Washington (17-15). Both those series were rescheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Class AA Region 2 series lidlifter featuring Herbert Hoover (15-10) at Robert C. Byrd (24-9) also was rained out and now is slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday, as was the Sissonville (21-8) at Logan (22-7) Class AA Region 4 series opener, which now is slated for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Also in Class AA, the Region I tournament pitting Fairmont Senior (19-9) against Keyser (16-8) and the Region III playoff game that had Shady Spring (24-8) vs. Bluefield (19-6) were postponed until Tuesday.