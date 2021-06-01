Giving up two runs in the top of the first inning isn’t the ideal manner in which to start postseason play, but the way George Washington has been playing lately, it didn’t matter much.
Cameron Reed went the distance with a six-hitter and also led GW’s offense by going 4 for 5 with a double and three RBIs Tuesday as the Patriots took a 15-5 six-inning victory against Riverside in a Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 contest at Floyd Wilcox Field in South Hills.
The Patriots’ fifth straight win earns them a date at top-seeded St. Albans in a Wednesday winners bracket game in the double-elimination event.
GW (17-15), which has been three games under .500 twice this season, has averaged more than 12 runs during its five-game win streak.
“I think these kids have really developed a good resolve,’’ said Patriots coach Mike Davis, “and they’ve bought into breaking it down — winning each inning, winning every pitch. And we’re starting to see some positive results from that. I’m proud of them for doing that.’’
Other key hitters for GW included Isaac McCallister (3 for 4, double, RBI), Grant Smith (3 for 4, three-run triple, four RBIs) and Kam Snyder (2 for 4, double, three RBIs).
The Patriots fell behind 2-0 when Riverside’s Nate Davis ripped a two-run single off Reed in the top of the first, but they eventually scored in every inning, including three runs in four consecutive innings.
“Fortunately, we answered the bell,’’ Mike Davis said, “and answered back. Hopefully, we continue to do that.’’
Reed alternated between good and bad segments on the mound. After giving up two in the first, he retired seven of the next eight batters, then allowed a three-spot in the fourth — including a two-run double by Tyler Perdue — but recovered to set down seven of the next eight to close out the game. He struck out six and walked two.
“I went and sat in the clubhouse and figured out all I did wrong,’’ Reed said of his uneven first. “I came back out to help my teammates, and definitely fixed what I did in the first inning.’’
Reed said he brought a little extra juice to the plate to try and make up for his pitching lapse.
“Whenever I get in the box when I’ve struggled pitching,’’ Reed said, “I get a little bit more mad and swing a little harder, a little more aggressive at home plate. Other than that, I keep my approach the same, move the runner on the bases.’’
George Washington, which averages about five stolen bases, picked up a lot of extra real estate on the basepaths by swiping nine bags Wednesday.
“You want to be playing your best baseball at the end of the year,’’ Mike Davis said, “and we feel like we’re doing that. Now we get a good matchup [at St. Albans] and we know it’s going to be a dogfight. It always is when we go down there and play them. The record is there with St. Albans. It’s always a tough task.’’
Riverside (8-16) remains alive in sectional play, hosting Capital on Wednesday.
Warriors coach Neal Stone lauded GW for its approach at the plate Tuesday as the Patriots put up 15 hits.
“They knew we were going to try and work them away,’’ Stone said, “and they did a great job of just flipping the bat out — even on our good pitches. They were putting the bat on the ball and getting good bloops and taking advantage of getting runners on.
“We’ve got to make better pitches — that’s all there is to it. When we get to the ball, we make the plays.’’
Nate Davis (2 for 3) was the only Warrior with multiple hits.