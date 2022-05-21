Twenty-four teams remain in the West Virginia state baseball postseason as regionals are set to begin Monday at locations throughout the state.
Of those 24 teams, five are from the Kanawha Valley: George Washington and Hurricane in Class AAA, Herbert Hoover and Sissonville in AA and Charleston Catholic in Class A.
All series are best-of-three, with the higher-seeded teams playing at home in the first game and, if necessary, the third game. The regional champions advancing to the state tournament June 2-4 at Appalachian Power Park.
Class AAA
In Region 3, George Washington (17-15) will host Greenbrier East (16-13) beginning at 6 p.m. Monday.
After getting off to a slow start, GW has won 13 of its last 17 games and is on a six-game win streak. Patriots coach Mike Davis said his team is playing its best ball.
"If we can continue to throw the ball the way we've thrown it and hit the ball the way we've hit it that would be what we're trying to do," Davis said. "We're just playing good baseball right now."
Davis said people shouldn't judge the Patriots based on their record, especially because GW had a competitive schedule.
"A lot of people at this point are looking at our record and think we're a mediocre team," Davis said. "I think a lot of people don't understand the gauntlet of a schedule we've put ourselves through this year, which I think has prepared us to get to this point."
The Patriots and Spartans met twice in the regular season and split, with Greenbrier East winning 3-2 at home on April 23 and George Washington taking the rematch with a 4-1 home win on May 4.
"The main thing is we always know they're gonna be a well-coached team," Davis said of Greenbrier East. "[Pitcher] Eli Ellis threw the ball really well against them and obviously we'll be looking for him to extend that into the regional as well."
Game 2 of the series will take place at Greenbrier East on Tuesday and Game 3, if necessary, will be back at George Washington on Wednesday.
Also in Class AAA is a Region 4 matchup between Cabell Midland (23-6) and Hurricane (27-4). Hurricane hosts the series opener at 6 p.m. Monday.
Hurricane came close to a state championship last season but lost to Bridgeport 10-4 in the championship game.
The Knights and the Redskins are familiar with one another, having met three times this season. Hurricane holds the upper hand of the season series with two victories, winning the first two games before Cabell Midland won the third matchup 7-3 on May 5.
"I'm certainly looking forward to the competition," Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin said. "[Cabell Midland is] a good team. We already played them three times this year and they got through a tough sectional and we did as well. So I'm looking forward to getting after it."
The series should be competitive as both teams are red-hot. Cabell Midland enters play having won 18 of its last 19 games. Hurricane is on a five-game win streak and has won 21 of its last 22 games.
That one loss came at the hands of Cabell Midland in a 7-3 Mountain State Athletic Conference tournament win for the Knights on May 5. Sutphin said that's not really on his mind. He's just focusing on advancing.
"Obviously when you get into postseason baseball it's just moving forward," he said. "Once you start your sectional it's brand new and you go out and only one team comes out of that. You go on to the regional and at that point the format is best two out of three and may the best team win, and at that point you go to the state tournament. The whole body of work doesn't play too much of a factor."
Game 2 of the series will be at Cabell Midland on Tuesday and Game 3, if necessary, will be back at Hurricane on Wednesday.
Class AA
In the Region 2 matchup, Herbert Hoover (16-10) travels to Robert C. Byrd (23-8) for Monday's series opener at 6 p.m.
"We got a good opponent," Hoover coach JR Oliver said. "We played them earlier this year. Not a real good outcome. We start out on the road and hopefully we play a solid game and get that victory and head back home on Tuesday."
Oliver said he expects the Eagles to hit, as they did in a April 23 matchup between the teams where RCB won 12-2.
"They're a really good-hitting club," Oliver said. "Solid bats. They've got five senior starters. They're an older group. They've had a successful year, played good competition. It's gonna be a challenge."
The Eagles have won 10 of their last 12. The two losses were against defending Class AAA champion Bridgeport.
Game 2 will be Tuesday at Herbert Hoover and Game 3, if necessary, will be back at RCB on Wednesday.
The AA Region 4 matchup is between Sissonville and Logan. This might be one of the matchups of the week as the Indians (21-7) and the Wildcats (22-6) have been impressive all year and own nearly identical records.
In the lone matchup between the teams this year, a March 30 bout at Logan, Sissonville lost 10-0.
Not counting three tune-up games against Cabell Midland, Charleston Catholic and George Washington, Logan enters regionals on a 10-game win streak and hosts Game 1 at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
"We had a few good days of practice so far this week with a game thrown in against Hurricane on Wednesday," Sissonville coach Chad Carpenter said. "Our guys have been confident and relaxed. No different than they have been all year. We are just grateful for this opportunity. Our guys have played a lot of baseball throughout their careers and Monday is no different than any other game."
Class A
Charleston Catholic is the lone Class A team representing the Kanawha Valley in regionals. The Irish (14-16) are set to host Greater Beckley Christian (3-25) at 6 p.m. Monday at Shawnee Sports Complex.
The Crusaders' 3-25 record is not indicative of their full body of work because they had wins vacated due to using an ineligible player. Catholic is 2-0 in head-to-head matchups with Greater Beckley Christian this season.
"They're much improved, we're hopefully improved also," Catholic coach Will Bobinger said. "We played two pretty close games against them. They had a player that they used that wasn't eligible. He was a pretty good player for them. He started and was their six-hole hitter."
Bobinger plans to use freshman starting pitcher Jonah DiCocco on the mound as he was the starting pitcher in the Irish's two wins over Greater Beckley.
"We will more than likely use him in the first game and hopefully get up 1-0 so we can build confidence and all the pressure's on them," Bobinger said.
Game 2 will be at Greater Beckley Christian on Tuesday and Game 3, if necessary, will be back at Shawnee.