The baseball state tournament that wrapped up recently at Appalachian Power Park was a success on many levels — good weather, good crowds and good competition. The higher seeds won just five of the nine games and only one No. 1 seed claimed a title in the three classes of play.
So you can’t blame baseball coaches around West Virginia who’d like to double their pleasure in future years by convincing the Secondary School Activities Commission to make the annual tournament a double-elimination event, expanding the schedule of games from three days to a week or more.
There are a few reasons why now seems like a good time to discuss the possibility, which has actually been on the minds of state coaches for several years:
- The West Virginia Power, main tenant of Power Park, began a new era this season — competing in the independent Atlantic League as opposed to being attached to one franchise as a minor-league affiliate, which might offer more flexibility in scheduling.
- The SSAC has embraced fresh ideas in recent years — seeding state tournaments in several sports, including baseball, adding a fourth class to boys and girls basketball for a two-year trial run, even changing its own bylaws in order to move the state softball tournament to fields with artificial turf to avoid playing on mud.
- Power Park officials have begun “very preliminary” discussions about adding artificial turf, which could greatly reduce the number of rained-out games and shorten rain delays.
An even playing field? As it now stands, the only level of postseason play in baseball and softball in West Virginia that isn’t double-elimination is the four-team state baseball tournament.
“I know the majority of coaches are in favor of double-elimination,” said Rick Whitman, St. Albans coach for the past 24 years and a member of the SSAC’s nine-man baseball committee.
“We’ve pushed for years to get an eight-team state tournament or, at the minimum, get a four-team double-elimination tournament like softball. But the big thing has always been getting the facility. And what if it rains?”
Chuck Domino, the Power’s first-year president who is in charge of scheduling events at the ballpark, is open to the idea of extending the state tournament, and pointed out that team officials have had conversations about fitting Power Park with artificial turf.
“Very preliminary,” Domino said, “but something like this might certainly expedite any serious conversation.”
Domino said he doesn’t see any problems fitting in a longer state tournament, whether it be a week, 10 days or even two weeks. Going from the current single-elimination format (four teams in three classes) to a double-elimination approach means going from nine games over three days to a minimum of 18 games and a maximum of 21.
“It’s not too much to have the stadium tied up,” Domino said. “We would certainly welcome it. We have a gap of two weeks [with no home games] this year, and we’d try to schedule a similar gap if we had a couple days leading into it. We’d do our best to accommodate it, that’s for sure. We love hosting it.”
However, Power officials have to take a long look at how so many additional games in a short amount of time might affect the grass and dirt playing field.
“At that point,” Domino said, “you’d have to consider the wear and tear on the field. And not only that, it’s the rainouts. If you really start to roll the dice and have five straight days with rain problems, now you’re rescheduling and backing games up and the field is taking more of a beating because you’re running people out there as soon as you can to get games in. It certainly exacerbates the problem, a potential problem, if the rain stays.
“Is this a good argument for substituting synthetic turf sooner rather than later? It’s something that has to be discussed, because even three days of wear and tear on the field shows up.”
But the prospect of waiting for turf at Power Park, which has two years left on its current contract with the SSAC, isn’t the only thing that could delay plans for an expanded state tournament. There’s also making sure it meshes with the Power’s Atlantic League schedule. Atlantic League teams are set to play 120 games this season, which was delayed and shortened by COVID, but should revert to their traditional 140-game schedule in future years.
“Under normal situations, it’s usually done a year in advance,” Domino said of the league schedule. “If it’s anything like affiliated baseball, by the time all games of the previous season [are done], you have a first draft of the schedule for the next season. I’m guessing in normal circumstances, it’s probably the same situation.
“The start of the season and the end of the season are inflexible. You have to get the total amount of games in between the start of the season and the end of the season. Other than that, they try to be as flexible as they can. If we’re able to give them protected dates — dates we’re prepared to perform certain activities on the field — we have to get those into the league long before the schedule’s put out.”
Bernie Dolan, executive director of the SSAC, noted that the state softball tournament’s double-elimination format is helped by the use of two turfed fields at Little Creek Park in South Charleston, rather than the single field at Power Park. And Dolan sees two other potential obstacles with expanding the baseball tournament — the existing grass field and the strain on a team’s pitching plans.
“I think it would be difficult right now for those two reasons,” Dolan said. “After watching the end of some of those games this year, I’m not sure if teams would have enough pitching. It would be up to the coaches if they could have a deep enough pitching staff for that many games in five, six days.
“It would be a change. I don’t think we’re going to make that change now, but we’ll consider it. Our baseball committee meeting usually comes in June, but we moved it to September this year. We’d have to have their full support if we’re able to pull that off. We’ll continue to look at all options for all of our sports.”
The SSAC baseball committee is composed of eight coaches and one athletic director (George Barker, Chapmanville Regional). The coaches are Whitman, Robert Shields (Bridgeport), Sam Yokum (Pendleton County), Terry Smith (Williamstown), Scott Cuthbert (Independence), John Lowery (Jefferson), Bill Mehle (Charleston Catholic) and Brian Sutphin (Hurricane).
“I think the coaches committee would be all for it,” Whitman said. “The thing about the state tournament is they make pretty good money on it right now, and it kind of runs itself. Boom, boom, boom — three days and done. It’s pretty easy on them and they’d be reluctant to change it, I think.
“But I will say that when Bernie and Greg Reed and Wayne Ryan came in, they’ve been really open to change. We changed the baseball format and got the regionals to be two out of three with seeding and all that. So you never say never because those guys have been willing to change before. I think the ballpark is the biggest thing. If they’re flexible with the ballpark and give us 10 days, two weeks, they’d probably be open to it.”
From the perspective of the Power front office, the idea is certainly viable because of its solid relationship with the SSAC.
“They’re good partners,” Domino said. “We would do everything we could to make it work, even without artificial turf. We’d do what we could to welcome it. Whatever is good for them, we would do our best to accommodate it through the league and our front office staff like we did this past weekend. We’d stand on our heads to make sure everybody is treated properly, from teams to umpires to administrators to fans.”
The SSAC has historically tried to align boys and girls sports to allow for equal opportunity. In 2018, it began a girls invitational golf tournament to crown an individual state champion, with hopes of growing the event to where it can also produce a team championship.
In 1995, it switched the girls basketball and volleyball seasons, placing them in the more-traditional winter and fall months, respectively. In 1998, the pole vault was added to girls track, giving each gender 18 events contested at the state meet.
Nationally, double-elimination baseball tournaments are in the minority. A story published by USA Today in 2018 said only 10 states determine champions outside of a single-elimination format — four hold a best-of-three title series and six others stage a double-elimination state tournament.