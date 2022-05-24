Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Herbert Hoover baseball team was shut out 5-0 by Robert C. Byrd on the road in the first game of the best-of-three series in the Class AA Region 2 tournament Tuesday in Clarksburg.

RCB pitcher Luke Sperry pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits. Game two of the series is set for Wednesday at Hoover with the Huskies needing a win to stay alive.

The Eagles scored a pair of runs in the first inning and Nathaniel Junkins hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to give RCB some insurance runs.