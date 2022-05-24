Prep baseball: Robert C. Byrd blanks Hoover in regional By Staff report May 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Herbert Hoover baseball team was shut out 5-0 by Robert C. Byrd on the road in the first game of the best-of-three series in the Class AA Region 2 tournament Tuesday in Clarksburg.RCB pitcher Luke Sperry pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits. Game two of the series is set for Wednesday at Hoover with the Huskies needing a win to stay alive.The Eagles scored a pair of runs in the first inning and Nathaniel Junkins hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to give RCB some insurance runs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesBusiness owners recount crash that destroyed Putnam County Dairy QueenThe Food Guy: Fife Street Brewing opens downtown this Friday - Here’s a Sneak Peek at What to ExpectNew Marmet coffee and doughnut shop tasting sweet successWV mail truck maintenance inspections chronically behind; workers allege serious safety issuesSecond ethics probe of Mooney extended after investigators suggested Mooney accepted impermissible gift and tampered with evidenceGazette-Mail editorial: Progress, of a sort, made on Town Center mallPrep softball: Nitro's Lena Elkins heads All-Kanawha Valley teamGreg Thomas: Result in District 8 Senate race unfair (Opinion)Prep track: Blair defies odds on way to state titlesNicholas board OKs downsized Richwood school rebuild plan