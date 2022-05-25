Robert C. Byrd starting pitcher Nathaniel Junkins took matters into his own hands in a Class AA Region 2 baseball tournament game against Herbert Hoover Wednesday night in Falling Rock.
Junkins had a gutsy performance, putting together seven innings of one-run ball on the mound while driving in four runs at the plate to help the Eagles to a 9-1 win over the Huskies to sweep the best-of-three regional.
Robert C. Byrd (26-9) won the first game 5-0 on Monday. With the win Tuesday, RCB advances to the state tournament at Power Park in Charleston June 2-4 for the first time in program history.
“It feels great to be part of this program right now,” RCB coach Tanner Hill said. “We come from the bottom all the way to the top. Hopefully we can keep it rolling into Charleston. These last three months of the season [Junkins] really turned it up both pitching and hitting and he’s been a force in our lineup.”
Hoover ends its season at 16-12.
“Baseball is always the toughest because for a lot of these kids it’s the last time they’ll put on a uniform and there’s a score on the scoreboard,” Hoover coach JR Oliver said. “These guys didn’t lose. What a great group of seniors. We got seven of them. Every single one of them has a plan and they’re gonna go do good things.”
Robert C. Byrd’s big inning came early, as the Eagles touched up Hoover starting pitcher Ryan Beasley for four runs on three hits in the top of the first.
Evan Warne led off with a double and advanced to third on a ground ball on the infield. Luke Sperry then walked to put two on with one out for Junkins, who sent a line-drive home run over the left-field fence to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead.
Brayden Thomason then walked and Bryce Byrd reached on a bunt single. With runners on first and second, Rylan Rock bunted back to Beasley, who threw errantly to first to allow Thomason to score from second.
The second and third innings were scoreless as Beasley settled down and even struck out the side in the top of the third, but he ran into more trouble in the top of the fourth as the Eagles put up three more runs on two hits and another Huskies error.
After Beasley struck out the first batter of the fourth, he hit Warne with a pitch. Cook singled, driving Warne to third, and Cook advanced to second on a throw into the infield to put runners on second and third with one out. Sperry then bunted a ball in front of the plate and a throwing error into right field by catcher Grant Smith allowed two runs to score and Sperry advanced to second. Junkins then drove Sperry in with a double.
RCB added two more runs in the top of the seventh and Junkins finished off the game in the bottom of the seventh. He allowed a run on a sacrifice fly in the seventh but got the final three outs to secure the region.
Robert C. Byrd outscored Herbert Hoover 14-1 in the series.
“We kept our defense really tight the whole series and that’s what it takes to win championships,” Hill said. “We’re gonna try to get healthy. Got a couple of guys banged up a little bit. We got a week-and-a-half to get ready.”
Junkins was 2 for 3 and Sperry and Warne each drove in a run. Cook was 4 for 5 with four singles. RCB outhit Hoover 9-3.
Beasley was the losing pitcher as he allowed seven runs over four innings. Junkins was the winning pitcher and pitched to contact as he struck out just one in seven innings.