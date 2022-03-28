Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Capital’s baseball team had no trouble with Charleston Catholic as the Cougars allowed just one hit in a 21-1 rout of the Irish in five innings on Monday at Shawnee Sports Complex.

Capital (3-1) scored five runs in the first, a run in the second, five in the third, three in the fourth and seven in the fifth to down Catholic (1-4).

Capital tallied 13 hits in the win. Evan Wilson was 4 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Johnny Kirkpatrick was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and Mathew Kuhns was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Cameron Kirsch, Elijah Crowley, Garrett Stuck, Noah Lawson, Brayden Slack, Ethan Bailey and Tre Coleman each drove in a run.

Catholic committed eight errors.

Ripley 10, South Charleston 4: Ripley piled up six runs in the top of the sixth inning to put away host South Charleston.

Kaleb Swisher went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Jackson Curry added a double and two RBIs and Mason Fluty went 2 for 3 for the Vikings, who cranked out 10 hits.

For the Black Eagles (0-6), Hunter Withrow went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Alex Parsons and Noah Clark each doubled in a run.

Winfield 7, Herbert Hoover 6: Winfield scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to hold off visiting Herbert Hoover.

Brett Bumgarner, Quincy Miller and Kaleb Henson each drove in a run for the Generals (6-2) and Dylan Kuhl went 2 for 4.

Grant Smith went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Huskies (3-2), while Caleb Hackey and Will Bright rach tallied an RBI and Cole Clendenin collected two hits.

